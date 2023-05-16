After Health Scare, actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter will host a game show





Its release is scheduled for 2024. After suffering a ‘medical complication’, actor Jamie Fox has been announced as the host of a new music-centric game show, days after it was confirmed he had been discharged from hospital. The actor will host “We Are Family” on the American network Fox alongside his daughter, Corinne. On Friday, his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed the actor had been out of hospital for weeks after multiple media outlets reported the family were “preparing for the worst”. “Sad to see how wild the media is,” she wrote on Instagram. “My dad was out of the hospital for weeks recovering. He was actually playing pickleball yesterday!” The father-daughter duo previously worked together on another musical game show, Beat Shazam. “We hope this show brings as much enjoyment to audiences at home as we had creating it when it premiered next year,” they said in a joint statement. Its release is scheduled for 2024. Last month Foxx, 55, was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time. No details on his condition have since been released, suggesting the ‘Django Unchained’ star could be deteriorating. Foxx, a Grammy-winning actor, comedian and singer, won an Oscar in 2005 for Ray Charles’ musical biopic “Ray” and was also nominated for an Oscar for “Collateral” the same year. He recently filmed “Back in Action”, with Cameron Diaz, in Georgia. In her initial April 12 post, Corinne Foxx wrote that her father had “had a medical complication” but “thanks to quick action and great care he is already on the road to recovery.” Foxx himself posted a message on the social media platform last week, simply saying, “Appreciate all the love!!! I feel blessed.”

