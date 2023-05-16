The Fast & Furious franchise is a Hollywood unicorn

It’s a franchise based on a 2,000 word article that appeared in Atmosphere magazine in 1998. His characters are drawn entirely from himself, rather than from a decades-long well of recognizable characters and brands. He’s got stars, but even his biggest couldn’t turn black adam in one try. And yes, of course, people love fast cars, but many revitalized films have passed without evolving into $6 billion franchises. In the contemporary cinema markethow is fast furious possible even?

At first, the franchise emulated the hyper-dark action sensibility that reigned supreme at the time, but in 2011 Fast Fivethe movies had taken the silliest and most questionable elements out of their subtext and brought them to the fore. fast furiouss the audience size (which would not have been large enough to warrant four previous films in today’s cinematic reality) exploded. This bold transformation has, for more than a decade, kept the series gloriously out of step with the plot during the film industry’s most franchise-focused era. The campy joy, familiarity with telenovela tales, and sentimentality that always ends in a feast make this something decidedly different from the hyper-militarized triumphalism of the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s story, the Christopher McQuarrie phase. of Impossible mission series, and the dystopian, biblical fare of the DC Extended Universe. There are similar gadgets and gadgets in Fastand all the vainglorious heroism you could possibly ask for, and even futurism, space travel, mega-magnets, unprecedented cyberterrorism, but sustaining it all is, crucially, another kind of metaphysics.

Justin Lin is essential to the evolution of franchises in his signature style and tone. Lin entered the series with Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, which was also the start of those films with a lingering international flair. He continued to lead fast furious (Mexico), Fast Five (Brazil), Fast & Furious 6 (England), and F9 (lots of places). As the films traveled the world, their ballooning cast became the most diverse of any large-scale franchise, but without any of the typical, sordid complacency that the industry tends towards whenever it puts on. light as many non-white artists. New York Times critical (and frequent Alarm collaborator) Wesley Morris, then of the boston globewon a Pulitzer in 2012 largely for pointing it out eloquently: Unlike most films that feature actors of different races, he writes, the mixture is neither superficial nor topical. It has been increasingly in-depth as the series has progressed and mostly unacknowledged. That it seems so odd, so rare, only underscores how far Hollywood has drifted away from the rest of the culture.

Lin also guided the franchises departure from the seriousness of its early chapters. Inspired by the playful absurdity of professional wrestling, the franchise cast Dwayne the Rock Johnson, then Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and John Cena. Collectively, their presence is a well-received nod to audiences, indicating that the films are an elaborate embrace of kayfabe, easily resettable plot dynamics, and joyful experiments in the physics and entropy of big personalities. The latter has spilled over into real life, where Johnson and Vin Diesel’s relationship seems almost as contentious as it was when they first clashed onscreen in Rio. This meta-narrative adds even more juice to what is already a rich tapestry of theatrical sassiness punctuated by some of the most deliciously cheesy lines you’ll ever hear.

As the movies raked in billions, true A1 screen stars Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno rushed to pledge to rage against realism as they a path through the apocalyptic chaos of infrastructure while saying things like I am the crocodile at the watering hole. At the end of each chapter, you even participate in the unmissable multicultural family barbecue. And just as representational multiplicity is thankfully free from moralizing exposition of its own meaning, so is the post-logical way in which events unfold.

Take, for example, the beloved Han Lue arc (spoiler alert, if you care about that sort of thing). One of the show’s big emotional landmarks was his death in Tokyo Driftbut Lin and Co. had no problem reversing that tragedy to bring it back for F9. When it first happened, his death wasn’t exactly ambiguous: he got stuck in an overturned car which then exploded. There was a funeral. So how did he come back to life? This is a trick question because, as we learn in F9the scene of his death was just a hologram all along and not one even discussed in such detail.

If that sounds stupid, that’s because it is. But it’s also a big relief for people who already accept the bullshit inherent in movies; when we go to the cinema, we are in a sandbox where anything can happen, where all the craziest ideas can manifest themselves just because it’s fun. THE fast furious The franchise is the movie world that understands this and doesn’t bother to tediously explain the dream world whose (eventually non-existent) rules we all already know. In recent days, thousands of people on Twitter responded to a viral prompt wondering exactly when the movies abandoned reality, but the truth is that there is no wrong answer; the real value of this discourse lies in the collective memory of the distance beyond the credibility of the films. The only real law of the show is that if it’s delicious, you don’t have to worry about making up excuses for it, just light the fuse and watch the fireworks go off.

For the sake of contrast, consider how the MCU goes about portraying its naughtiest moments. In Avengers: Endgame, a Byzantine sequence of time travel missions is required to bring half of all living things back to life. Unlike Lin, however, directors Joe and Anthony Russo don’t view this absurd situation as too silly to be fully oversimplified. Instead, the film features several long-winded sequences that, in a way reminiscent of terminally ill sci-fi-wiki-looted Christopher Nolans Creation, try to make it all reasonable and rational. In a movie with a big, bespectacled green monster, a man the size of a bug, and the most beautiful virgin alive, it’s important to its writers, it seems, that we don’t let things get inexplicable. It is perhaps too sublime.

There is no such fear of excessive scenes in sweet sauce and absurdity in fast furious. Without lengthy explanations, the movies have a lot more time for wheeled battles on solid ice, a Pontiac Fiero journey deep into space, and an impossibly heavy vault ripped from its walls and then dragged across Brazilian pavement. . All this is represented with lightness. These films know that they are a pure happiness of artifice.

But thrills alone don’t make healthy eating. As mocking as it may be, there’s enough weight to the movies’ warm retro heart, to the tender core of their thematic across the lines. Family values ​​are, of course, deeply important in this world, but so is the endless battle between new and old, fake versus real, and digital versus analog. Diesel was explicit about this when asked what lies beyond x fast. He described an end boss for the series who attempts to control humanity through artificial intelligence. There’s someone who believes this is the future, Diesel saidand this is in direct contradiction to the mentality of Toretto.

Dom Toretto and his family friends have already fought this kind of war for several films. Cipher (Theron) is a mega-powered hacker capable of turning the digital world into a tidal wave of Toretto-hunting disaster with the flick of his wrist on the keyboard. In The fate of the furious, she uses her super hacking skills to hijack countless New York vehicles, including minivans and sedans so old they might not be compatible with the iPhone, and send them into a violent flux. to Dom. The sequence escalates, memorably, with cars falling like megatons of hail from steep metropolitan parking lots. Whether you’ve seen the movie or not, you know what’s next: our cast of trusted characters redeem this technologically formidable circumstance with the sheer humanity of their driving skills and problem-solving together. This unsubtle moral message strikes a nostalgic note that the series has used more and more and seems set to indulge more and more as it enters its ostensibly final segments (if the story actually ends).

It’s probably a bit ironic for movies to get so moldy about what’s lost in the march to computerization when they themselves are among the priciest digital animation projects around. It’s another inconsistency that delights the fandom, who are here for a level of shenanigans that are fundamentally at odds with logic, but the more movies push the anti-modern button, the more those values ​​of touting the old and tried, of fear and fight smoother and new things arise from the general noise, becoming as important to the story as family has been. It’s possible the theme could get turgid and embarrassing, but so far the fast furious the movies were nimbly freed from the reactionary mud that tends to sink others that they don’t make as they used to stories.

It’s hard to imagine much more life for this bloated globalist potpourri of cars and family glued together by special effects and a bold unreality that somehow exhibits a growing respect for the way things used to be. era. (When? Maybe 1997, when the x fast The trailer anthem, Notorious Thugs, came out and when the action films of Michael Bay, Richard Donner and Tony Scott tended to have their tongues more firmly in their cheeks.) a x fast press event, comparing himself to JRR Tolkien. If he and his collaborators manage to expand the singular arena they’ve built, it might not look so ridiculous making such a comparison.

John Wilmes is a writer and professor in Chicago. Follow him on Twitter at @johnwilmeswords.