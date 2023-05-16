King Charles’ coronation marked by the release of a free London Mint coin | Entertainment
The coronation of King Charles is celebrated with the release of a free coin.
The London Mint Office has announced the release of its official King Charles III coronation coin following the coronation of the 74-year-old monarch on May 6.
The limited-edition piece is dated and bears a new effigy of Charles by sculptor Raphael Maklouf, 85, and features a Westminster Abbey motif.
Creation fan Dame Joanna Lumley, 77, said: I think it’s beautiful because it shows a kind of wisdom and gentleness of a mature and brilliant king.
Royal fans only need to pay a £2.50 delivery charge when ordering the commemorative coin from the Mint office.
He said in a statement: We are proud to commemorate this momentous occasion and put history in the hands of our customers today.
Dame Joanna was seen in images released in April pressing one of Charles Tower Mints’ first commemorative coins ahead of his coronation.
As she held up the 22-carat gold coin in front of the cameras, she told ITV London: I think it’s so exciting, to see this little first gold sovereign printed on this little flat piece of solid gold , isn’t it simply enchanting?
Sculptor Raphael, best known for creating an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II used on the coins of many Commonwealth countries, spoke of a challenge he faced when creating the new design for Charles: the ears stick out a bit so it’s an illusion, so it was a pretty hard thing to do.
The release of the play comes as it has been said that Charles does not like the idea of living at Buckingham Palace.
He has access to over 30 private residences, but would prefer smaller options instead of the iconic London residence.
Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine and author of several royal biographies, told The Times: “Maybe in the end he will have to move to Buckingham Palace, but I don’t think he wants to.
Buckingham Palace is so huge and impersonal and red, with red carpets and curtains. It’s not his style.
He may decide that it should be accessible to the public all year round.
Hugo Vickers, royal historian and author of a biography on the Queen Mother, added that Charles would run his office out of the palace and use it for state occasions, but had no desire to live there .
He added to The Times: I think you will find this hellish stay at Clarence House, which even (Queen Elizabeth) wanted to do, but Winston Churchill made it go to Buckingham Palace.
