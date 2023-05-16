Native Actor Lily Gladstone on Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese – The Hollywood Reporter

It was August 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, that Lily Gladstone – who had won accolades playing a lovesick rancher in Kelly Reichardt’s 2016 indie Some women — began to consider a career change. “You just wonder if it’s going to be sustainable,” Gladstone, 36, recalled thinking during that professional drought. “So I pulled out my credit card and signed up for a data analysis course.”

A self-described “bee nerd,” she planned to apply for seasonal work with the Department of Agriculture tracking down murder hornets — yes, murder hornets — that were wreaking havoc across the country at the time. But as she entered her credit card information, a Gmail notification alerted her to a request for a Zoom meeting with Martin Scorsese. The murder hornets should wait.

Three years later, Gladstone makes his Cannes Film Festival debut as one of the three leads – alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro – in Scorsese’s latest film, a sprawling historical epic (three and a half hours of execution and a $200 million budget award funded by Apple Studios) called The Moonflower Slayers.

Based on the 2017 non-fiction bestseller by David Grann, the film recreates a shameful chapter in United States history, when members of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma, who had found oil in the 1920s , were murdered by greedy white locals with drawings on their faces. money.

The actual character Gladstone plays as Killers is Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who married a white man – Ernest Burkhart, played by DiCaprio – only to find herself betrayed in a way that defies belief.

For Scorsese, it was enough to see Gladstone’s work in Some women to know that he had found his Mollie.

“I could see she trusted in simplicity,” says Scorsese, 80. “She understood her own screen presence as an expressive instrument that could speak for itself. That’s quite rare. Her silences, as Mollie, were often more powerful than her words.

If Gladstone’s on-screen presence is marked by a stash of stone, his childhood was anything but. Raised by her father, who is of Blackfeet and Nimiipuu descent, and her mother, who is white, on the Blackfeet Nation reservation in Browning, Montana, she describes herself as “an energetic, high-achieving kid who made fun of herself a lot – just that chubby co-ed girl downstairs who had a little too much creative energy and not enough outlets.

“But my dad always said, ‘It’s okay, honey. They’ll all want to be your friend when you win your Oscar,'” she adds.

For her first five years, Gladstone lived in a log cabin with a wood stove. Food was limited to groceries and her father’s game, she says, “while my mother worked to pay for college.”

Growing up in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, she remembers “being snowbound nine months out of the year.” Luckily, her father and grandmother were big movie buffs with an extensive library of classics filmed on cable TV.

“I was looking at some pretty sophisticated stuff for a kid,” Gladstone says. “My first Marty [Scorsese] the movie was [1997’s] Pack. my father loved Pack.”

Three decades later, she starred in a Scorsese pic opposite DiCaprio in what would be the megastar’s sixth collaboration with the directorial legend. If that sounds like pressure, it was, but there was no time to be dazzled. Gladstone needed to find the inner strength to embody Mollie.

She admits that for the first takes against DiCaprio and De Niro, her hands were shaking.

“Leo kinda stung my ribs about it for the first few days,” Gladstone recalled of those early worries. “But in a very gentle, self-aware, ironic way.”

The nerves quickly melted away.

“Lily has incredible presence and strength,” says DiCaprio, 48. “She spent months studying Mollie Burkhart and her family, working intensively to understand the intricacies of this woman, her relationship with Ernest, and her legacy within the Osage community. As an Indigenous actress, in many ways she became a source of guidance for all of us, including Scorsese, on how we told history.

Gladstone and DiCaprio held dozens of meetings with Osage leaders and residents to ensure their input was heard and incorporated.

“They shared personal stories that ended up changing the script and helping us flesh out the characters,” she says.

For example, during Mollie and Ernest’s first meal together, a thunderstorm occurs. Instead of closing the doors and windows, Mollie begs Ernest to shut up and pray through the storm.

That beat came from an Osage consultant, Wilson Pipestem, who remembers his grandmother doing the same. (Pipestem also plays his own grandfather, an Osage chief, in the film.)

For yet another layer of authenticity, Gladstone and DiCaprio learned to speak Osage for Killers. There are entire scenes in which Mollie and Ernest converse in Osage so as not to let the white inhabitants know what they are saying.

“It was really important to both of us,” DiCaprio says, “in fact, really important to all of us to immerse ourselves with the Osage. It was just a natural decision for Lily and I to try to learn some of this beautiful language. Gladstone adds, “It’s a gift to be able to say those words.”

At the heart of The Moonflower Slayers is their relationship, a union that is sure to provoke a heated debate on themes of race, love and betrayal. Scorsese admits finding their dynamic “difficult” to approach.

“What are they to each other?” Does she see through him? Does he really love her? At some point, we all decided together that they were really in love, no matter how crazy or impossible it seemed,” says the director.

It was Gladstone who helped shed some light by quoting Graham Greene’s book The Quiet Americana 1955 novel in which a love affair between a CIA agent and a young Vietnamese woman serves as an analogy for America’s doomed involvement in Southeast Asia.

“It really cleared things up,” Scorsese says. “The meaning of this central and extremely intimate relationship playing out as a microcosm of the larger betrayal of the Osage people.” Gladstone recalled: “The only thing I said to Leo was, ‘I have to believe that you love me. If not, how deep is Mollie allowed? ” “

The public can decide for themselves when The Moonflower Slayers debuts on May 20 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière in Cannes before a theatrical release on October 20.

Now in Vancouver filming Under the bridge, a true crime series for Hulu, Gladstone is readying a Cannes red carpet look that will spotlight Indigenous performers. “There are so many amazing Indigenous fashion designers right now who deserve this platform,” she says.

Indeed, the platform being provided by The Moonflower Slayers is not lost on anyone. Says DiCaprio: “We all went to want to make sure this story of sinister conspiracies and terrible racial injustices is told correctly and with the utmost respect for the Osage Nation.”

Gladstone adds: “There is a big Pandora’s box that is being opened. Many institutions must be held accountable for this period of time. This film only scratches the surface.

