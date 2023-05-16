Entertainment
Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal is one of Bollywood’s most talented stars, and Shoojit Sircar’s biopic has proven it
In a video uploaded a few weeks ago, director Kevin Smith (the Clerks trilogy, Chasing Amy) revealed that he recently had a complete break from reality and then placed himself in a medical facility. mentally for a month. While at the facility, Smith was told that the pivotal life experiences he had joked about or diminished in his mind for decades were actually traumatic events. He told his therapist that he never thought much about the incidents, but she told him the truth, that he had been in pain for years.
Smith walked away with a key learning. Despite what one might think of one’s own healing experiences, especially compared to others, these experiences can often seem insignificant, or not worth talking about, the human brain cannot tell the difference. In fact, the act of minimizing such experiences is a traumatic response, it is a coping mechanism. Here’s the news, Smith said. The human nervous system does not recognize levels of trauma A trauma is a trauma. It’s a tricky subject, and like so many other facets of human behavior, our idea of trauma has been shaped by its portrayal in film. And probably no depiction of trauma, especially in mainstream Hindi cinema, has been done as well as Vicky Kaushals in film. Sardar Udham.
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has a habit of extracting career best performances from movie starsSardhar Udham is an unconventional biopic of the legendary freedom fighter who assassinated one of the men responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. His film is nothing like RRR; there is no room for embellishment or fantasy here. The tone is almost uniformly dark and the structure fragmented. Dialogue is economic; people only say what needs to be said. Which means that unlike most other films in the genre, Sardar Udham’s central performance is defined almost entirely by long periods of silence, at least during the opening hour.
In his video, Smith said the binary fight-or-flight response to perceived threats has been altered. A person can also freeze, or fawn. Udham Singh’s response to witnessing the Jallianwala Bagh massacre certainly did not freeze him, and he never flattered his oppressors. He chose to fight. The film follows his journey to the UK, his infiltration into the inner circle of his target Michael ODwyers, followed by the actual assassination. This mostly happens in the first half; the film reserves the third act for one of the most brutal sequences of violence ever committed on celluloid. A less transgressive filmmaker would have limited the scene of the massacre to only a few minutes; heck, they would have open the movie with him and ended it with the assassination. But Sardar Udham isn’t a regular biopic, it’s a character study.
But by choosing to dedicate nearly 45 minutes to recreating the Massacre, Sircar forces generations who have grown indifferent to the horrors of our recent past to watch in stunned silence. He imprisons you in this maidaan, cutting only to point the finger at those responsible. This all takes place through the perspective of young Udham Singhs, and it’s in this sequence that Kaushal enters a bit of a trance-like state; it’s like watching someone have an out-of-body experience on screen. But as moving as it is in that home stretch, and also in the fabulous courtroom scenes that precede it, Kaushal’s most understated work comes in that first half, when he plans his mission, motivated not so much by revenge than by a desire for justice. .
One of the highlights of this first hour is Udham Singh’s (presumably made-up) interaction with his victim, ODwyer. After charming his way into the house of ODwyers, literally, Udham Singh finds himself having a conversation about the massacre one evening. They deserved it, especially a drunken ODwyer thought. You can’t rebel and hope for a medal. They got what was coming. Udham Singh stops short, then begins to hover silently around his prey. Something bothering you, sir? he growls, pulling out a gun. But both in action and behavior, Udham Singh shows restraint. He wants to make a statement, and murdering O’Dwyer in his living room won’t get the message across.
The conversation takes a philosophical turn, with ODwyer asking Udham if he would kill to save others. It depends, he says, as ODwyer begins to rationalize that day’s actions. And that’s when Kaushal, the actor, goes to another level. After hearing the ravings of ODwyers about the striking fear in the hearts of the rebels, Udham Singh said without batting an eyelid: There were wounded women, children. He takes the slightest pause between each word, barely able to comprehend the evil in front of him. Her trauma, buried for years deep in her soul, is coming to the surface.
Having already proven himself with his first leading role in the modern classic Masaan, Kaushal cemented his stature as perhaps one of India’s most talented men with Sardar Udham, a film which, despite universal acclaim, is not mentioned as often, or with as much enthusiasm, as might have been expected. Kaushal’s own reputation has also evolved over the years. And certainly, he did himself a disservice by starring in films such as Govinda Naam Mera and Sanju, although unlike those films, one can at least imagine why he did something like Uri: The Surgical Strike. But despite these occasional missteps, there is no doubt that it operates in a rarefied space, perhaps matched only by Rajkummar Rao And Ranveer Singh.
Great actors have portrayed trauma onscreen over the years, in films as diverse as the harrowing Manchester by the Sea and the uncomfortably subversive Elle. In fact, Sardar Udham isn’t the only movie about a grieving assassin on a silent mission of revenge, sandwiched between John Wick 3 and 4. It’s not an easy movie to pull off; one misstep and you could find yourself in melodramatic territory. But Kaushal’s performance is perfectly in tune with the very particular tone that Sircar aims for, and then sustains for over two and a half hours. He has the unique ability to always know what kind of movie he is in. You can’t teach that. In an alternate reality, the actor might have been the natural successor to Amitabh Bachchan’s Angry Young Man character, but his lineup is such that he’s equally believable as a romantic hero and psychopath. Vicky Kaushal is one of our best.
Post-credits sceneis a chronicle in which we break down what’s new each week, with a particular focus on background, crafting, and characters. Because there’s always something to fix once the dust has settled.
