Tom Hanks joins Hollywood writers in going ‘on strike’ and draws parallels with 1980s | American News
Tom Hanks has expressed his support for striking Hollywood writers in the United States.
The 66-year-old actor, who is currently on tour promoting his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, said his industry was at “a crossroads of evolution”.
hank said he stood in solidarity with the writers and would also strike in support of the cause.
On Monday, he showed up at an event in Los Angeles to discuss his novel, during which the actor compared the current strike to those of the 1980s.
There were several actors’ and writers’ strikes over the decade, and Hanks is said to have participated in at least one of them.
During the event, the Cast Away actor drew parallels between streaming services and the rise of home video in the ’80s.
The 1980 Hollywood Actors’ Strike involved demands for a share of revenue from movies and television series shown on VHS and other media.
“It was because there was something coming…there was this new thing coming, a new revenue stream – it was home video,” Hanks said.
“VHS had been invented and they knew there would be this pipeline of money that had never existed in the business before. It was coming and they wanted to figure out what it was going to be.”
“I am on strike”
Hanks said there are “economic realities” of streaming that will affect the industry in much the same way as what happened when video exploded.
He added: “It was about figuring out that a new thing was coming – let’s find out what this pie is.
“I think we all know the economic realities of streaming now. We’re at an evolutionary crossroads in terms of how this cake (will affect the industry).”
“And when I’m talking about the cake, I’m talking about the new place that society is in, in which there are so many entertainment options, that this ‘new concept’ is that we all now have to want to do something very unique, it was very common in our lives.”
He continued: “The unique thing is that we leave our house, drive to a place, be there at 7:45 p.m., park the car, buy a ticket, have the Diet Coke and sit in a room of strangers to watch a movie.
“It’s now further up the food chain than before.
“So I’m a member of every guild that exists and I’m on strike because that’s going to have to be determined.
“Not just for the future of the bread-and-butter issues that affect us all, but also for the arts and sciences of filmmaking.”
Learn more:
Game Of Thrones prequel among shows hit by walkout
The Writers Guild Of America votes to strike after talks with Hollywood studios break down
What are the demands?
The union is demanding a higher minimum wage, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands, terms they say are necessary due to the growth of content in the age of streaming.
More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently went on strike after negotiations, which began in March between the studios and the writers, did not result in a new contract before the expiration of the writers’ current agreement.
The strikes have already affected many TV shows and movies, including:
• Season 5 of Stranger Things
• Season 3 of the Yellowjackets
• Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale
Read more: All the TV shows and movies affected by the Hollywood screenwriters’ strike
Other actors across Hollywood also supported the strikes.
Earlier this week, Jane Fonda told Sky News that she and her fellow cast members in Book Club: The Next Chapter were “very supportive” of the action.
“We understand why they are on strike – the business is very different from what it was, it’s hard to make a good living in this business these days,” Fonda said.
