Shivs on fire! Why Siobhan Roy Is Successions’ Biggest Character | Succession

Spoiler alert: This article mentions the plot of Succession season four, episode eight.

This season of Succession, there has only been one real star. As Jesse Armstrong’s flawless drama nears its final episode, Logan Roy’s only daughter donned pants to rush onto the field of pale, stale men and the audience responded with glee. Every week on the airing of Succession, #Shiv regularly trends, his skills of duplicity and marriage evisceration draw wolf whistles of admiration online. Shiv, played by Sarah Snook, isn’t just Successions four-letter lead actress; it is a weapon of mass destruction with flaming hair.

Shivs no hero, she doesn’t even pass for an anti-hero, but she supercharges the latest act of Successions with something too rarely seen on television: a complete portrayal of a power-hungry woman. She shares her brothers’ pathological desire for power. She also wants the crown. But unlike them, she is propelled by much more primitive vulnerabilities.

Her fire was fueled by a third-degree psychic burn she suffered in season three: a crushing patriarchal double tackle, her father and husband teaming up to fuck her. This has led her to light the fuse at every plot point since. It was Shiv who initiated the plan to remove Pierce from Logan and hatched a backdoor plan to block the GoJo deal machinations that landed Logans on a doomed flight to Sweden without compression socks. . She then performed a double fratricide, teaming up with sadistic techbro Lukas Matsson to undermine Kendall and Romans’ plans. And she did all this while hiding a pregnancy.

She shares her brothers pathological drive for power Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy in Succession series four. Photography: Home Box Office

Shiv’s scorched earth arc reaches its climax in the series’ final episode, America Decides, in which the series brings its presidential election storyline to a dramatic climax. When the push comes to Shiv, the centrist series chooses personal ambition over the fate of the republic. As his brothers lean towards handing Black Prince presidential candidate Jeryd Mencken the story of the election night victory, if not the victory itself, as it suits their little power moves, a hesitant Kendall asks Shiv to reach out to the Jimnez team to broker a deal. Rather than make the call, which could threaten her plans to rise to power with Matsson, she mimes him. It’s a nice way for writers to subtly reveal the fraud of centrism among rising fascism. But it’s also a comedic act of self-interest that puts the finishing touches on a female characterization that feels entirely new.

Succession is a sparkling story of contemporary corruption. From carnivorous media barons to private equity vultures, the series has carved out its own Vanity Fair, drawing lines that cross media, politics and Wall Street, each populating recognizable villains. Even minor characters amplify the dark vision: the Roy siblings’ new stepfather, Peter Munion, grinds the bones of the elderly in long-term care.

As the archetypal screenwriters, Shiv is the mercenary boss, the corporate liberal who stands on the running board of the feminist-ish slogan to fend off it as she ascends Mount Olympus from Suite C. But she’s much more than that. It not only gave substance to a marketing figure denoting a harmful form of come on, girl! rot, but her conflicted relationship with her status as daughter, wife, and now mother-to-be reveals an unforgiving truth behind the hype that accompanies these tropes. Shiv has always rejected conventional female roles, as women have no power in the world she lives in.

Logans’ DNA made her the CEO of her marriage to Tom, a power she wielded like a club. On their wedding night, Shiv revealed to her groom that she wanted flexibility, not monogamy, a grenade of truth that exploded in her honeymoon face. Shiv understands that money is a superpower, while marriage is an existential threat to a woman’s personal autonomy.

Motherhood has been equally difficult, with Shiv holding her back and Tom demanding it. As Tom faced the prospect of prison, he was obsessed with Shiv’s reproductive status, excited to lock him up before they locked him up. Pregnancy as a prison sentence to reinforce male insecurity doesn’t get any more striking than this as a metaphor, especially in a climate where reproductive rights are the property of the state. Shiv rejects the powerlessness inherent in womanhood and motherhood, concealing her pregnancy, aging her secret like the dodgy wine of their spoiled vineyard until she throws it in Tom’s face.