Alia Bhatt Celebrates Thai Actor Davika Hoorne’s Birthday in Seoul Ahead of Gucci Cruise Fashion Show, Stuns in Mini Dress | fashion trends





Actress Alia Bhatt recently traveled to Seoul, South Korea to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show. The high-end Italian luxury fashion house last week announced Alia as its first global ambassador from India. And now, the star will make her debut as the brand’s new face at their runway show in Seoul at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Ahead of today’s show, Alia got together with Thai actor Davika Hoorne to celebrate her birthday, and the photos are creating quite the buzz on social media. Scroll to see photos of Alia with Davika. Alia Bhatt celebrates Thai actor Davika Hoorne’s birthday in Seoul. (Instagram) Alia Bhatt celebrates Thai actor Davika Hoorne’s birthday Thai actress Davika Hoorne celebrated her birthday Monday in Seoul with Alia Bhatt. The star took to Instagram to share photos of her and Alia from the party with the caption: “Love [heart emoji]. Alia also reposted the images to her Instagram Stories with the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Gorgeous. colorful shirt, Alia stuns in a black mini dress and chocolate brown jacket. See the post below. Alia slipped into a comfy and stylish mini-long ensemble to celebrate Davika’s birthday. Alia’s black slip dress has embroidered lace trims and an asymmetric hem. She layered the ensemble with a brown coat featuring wide collars, long sleeves, an open front with button closures and a tailored silhouette. Alia styled the mini outfit with a chained Gucci bag on the body and statement rings. In the end, Alia chose mauve lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on her lashes, blush cheekbones, and a rosy base for the glam choices. A sleek ponytail pulled back gave the finishing touch. Meanwhile, the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show will be held today from 4:30 p.m. (IST) at Gyeongbokgung Palace. You can watch the livestream on Gucci’s social media. Besides Alia Bhatt, Exo’s KAI, Gucci’s global ambassador K-pop group Hanni of NewJeans, South Korean singer IU (Lee Ji-eun) and actor Shin Min-a will also attend the show.

