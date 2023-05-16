In New Book ‘Quietly Hostile,’ Samantha Irby Forms a Cynical Look InwardExBulletin







Samantha Irby is a people person. That is to say, he is a person fascinated by people, their obsessions, their hypocrisies, even the things they strangely reveal about themselves in their anonymous online product reviews.

Yes, Irby likes to observe his fellows. But being human herself, she also trains her most critical and cynical look inward.

In his fourth collection of essays, silently hostile, the bestselling author and TV screenwriter renews his love/hate vows with the human race as well as his relationship with his own flaws and flaws. By her own admission, she’s lousy with money, she looks like an idiot on podcasts, and she’s more likely to drink a six-pack of Diet Coke on any given day before hitting a glass of water. Luckily for the reader, she never indulges in hatred, whether of her own or not. Instead, she lets us all join in on the joke. And what a joke it is.

Take, for example, his two-page vignette titled “I like to get high at night and think about whales.” The title is almost as long as the essay itself. There’s a meta-observation about relative size somewhere in that fact, but, for the most part, the piece is about exactly what it purports to be: Irby sucks on potted gummies and watches whale videos, or as she puts it, “whales do whale shit”. What begins as a standard stoner daydream soon turns into a pensive journey in which Irby yearns for peace and quiet and it kind of blinds you with his abrupt shift from silly to deep. Elsewhere, essays titled “Chub Street Diet” and “David [sic] Matthews’s “Greatest Romantic Hits” builds on his fixation for the ostensibly uncool music of 1970s yacht rock and corny 1990s singer-songwriters by structuring narratives around Spotify playlists. Naturally, his musical commentary say more about her.

Call silently hostile a collection of essays is somewhat limiting. These 17 tracks are more like crossover essays with standing tracks, and that punchline-driven beat serves the book in spectacular fashion. His voice is nonchalant yet authoritative, never more so than in “Superfan!!!!!!!”, his sprawling breakdown of the original sex and the city (a show whose sequel in 2021, And just like that…, Irby wrote for and some say contributed to the ruin, even by his own admission). From fanfic to canon, his admittedly controversial contribution to the SITC-verse is offset by its unwavering dedication to the series which, to be fair, it serves with a healthy dose of salt.

Nor has Irby ever come across a list she didn’t like. As if it were both a parody and a celebration of the glut of cheap list-based content online, she peppers lists throughout the book with a dizzying cataloging of facts, tastes and elements that haven’t been seen since the heyday of Gen-X lit. In “Shit Happens,” it’s a litany of bizarre (and, of course, rude) bathroom etiquette advice; in “We Used to Dress to Go Red Lobster” it’s an inventory of fast and casual food chains and how they lodge in our souls as well as our settlers. These lists not only serve to break up the text into fun chunks, they also offer insight into the psyche of a compulsive chronicler of culture. Only after laughing with her for a few dozen pages does the strange emptiness of our disposable world creep in.

‘I’ll bring some good shit,’ Irby promises in ‘Please Invite Me to Your Party,’ the ending essay silently hostile. It’s a thoroughly tongue-in-cheek, ranch-dressing-carrot-stick-in-cheek monologue about the ironies, insecurities, and absurdities of domestic socialization. The “good shit” she promises to bring ranges from sarcastically commandeering the Spotify playlist to politely devouring a mediocre party platter.

As always, Irby plays both sides deftly: the people-pleasing awkward and the sarcastic cynical. Like a cartoon character in a tennis match against herself, she goes back and forth between self-mockery and burning humor, without ever missing a shot. People can be superficial, Irby is more than happy to point that out, but she’s right there with them, quietly hostile, of course, but also loudly irresistible.

Jason Heller is a Hugo Award-winning editor and book author Strange Stars: David Bowie, Pop Music and the Science Fiction Decade Blown Up.