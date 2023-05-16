Former Village Roadshow CEO Bruce Berman Launches Pan-Asian Film Studio Through the Lens Entertainment | Features

Former Village Roadshow Pictures Chairman and CEO Bruce Berman is teaming up with Through the Lens Entertainment (TTLE) founder Aditya Chand to create a new pan-Asian film ecosystem.

Based in Singapore, with operations in the United States and Japan, the company is poised to unlock and combine the opportunities of the East with the studio systems experience of the West, building a new platform -studio form out of Asia for the digital age. Through a library of IP projects and infrastructure, it aims to be a one-stop creative production house that brings together Asia’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar entertainment and content industries.

TTLE’s primary focus is to develop and produce a diverse range of film and television projects that spotlight international talent and East-West stories. It provides financing, production support and distribution services to filmmakers in emerging territories and functions as a platform for new talent. The company has set up its production and financing infrastructure in Singapore, Japan, Thailand and New Zealand, while taking full advantage of the advantages of new digital blockchain technologies.

Upcoming projects on TTLE’s top list include The incident reportexecutive produced by Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) and directed by Naomi Jaye as an adaptation of Martha Baillie’s novel of the same name. The romantic thriller follows a middle-aged librarian whose budding romance with a young Slovenian taxi driver coincides with receiving a series of threatening letters that open up her sheltered existence. The film stars Britt Lower (Apple TV+ series Breakup), Tom Mercier (Luca Guadagninos we are who we are) and Sook-Yin Lee.

The left-handed girl is a Taiwanese feature film written and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Sean Baker (The Florida Project) and is directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, who co-directed To go out with Baker and is his regular producer. The drama centers on a woman struggling to make ends meet in a night market with her debt-ridden mother, while her five-year-old sister, oblivious to the strains, happily embraces the energy of life in Taipei.

While the above two titles are in post-production, additional projects include Skysongwhich is being developed as both a comic book and an animated feature film with Freebird Films, the Los Angeles-based production company of Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto, who is the project’s producer and lead voiceover. The fantasy adventure is a transcendent fairy tale about a princess who accidentally falls from a floating Sky Palace, landing in the city below where she befriends a group of citizens. The comic is in the final stages of production while the feature film is in early pre-production.

Untapped potential

I have worked in the film industry for many years, and I believe Asia has enormous potential and untapped opportunities as a creative hub and ecosystem for the global film and television industry,” Berman said. , who served as President and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures for 24 years until 2021.

Berman has a long list of credits as an executive producer under the Village Roadshow banner, working alongside studio partner Warner Bros. Notable successes include Joker, for which Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award for Best Actor; Steven Soderberghs oceans eleven franchise; by Steven Spielberg Loan player one; Clint Eastwood defilewith Tom Hanks; American sniper, starring Bradley Cooper; George Miller Mad Max: Fury Road; San Andreas, starring Dwayne Johnson; And The Lego Movie. Prior to Village Roadshow, Berman was president of global production at Warner Bros; he has joined the TTLE Board of Directors and assumes the title of President and Co-President.

I’m thrilled to partner with Aditya to create a high-tech studio for the Orient that will showcase the best that Asia has to offer for today’s ever-changing global market, continues Berman. We’re building a comprehensive, innovative company ready to combine the best of creative storytelling with cutting-edge technology.

TTLE Founder, CEO and President Chand is an entrepreneur with a macro perspective on entertainment and a holistic, solutions-based approach to its future. A graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, he was mentored by great independent and studio executives such as producer Michael Cerenzie (Before the devil knows you’re dead), Fred Wang, veteran Hong Kong film executive of Salon Films, and Barry Levine, science fiction producer Tom Cruise Oversight and Alanna Browns trees of peace.

Asia is home to some of the world’s most exciting and talented filmmakers and content technicians today, and I’m thrilled to be working with Bruce to bring their talents to the global stage, says Chand, who is of southern descent. -Asian, was born in Kobe, Japan and raised in Singapore. He has developed relationships in the East, previously collaborating on projects with top companies in the region including Japans Nippon TV, Manga Kingdom and Asahi Broadcast, and Thailands NorthStar Studios.

Chand formed TTLE in early 2020, describing it as a place where creativity and innovation can thrive, and where film and television makers can focus on quality and originality. He sees the future of cinema as multicultural with international talent continuing to collaborate and create new stories from different perspectives.

After the success of films like Parasite and the adoption of global platforms, language barriers have all but disappeared and stories that were once classified as a foreign language are now seen for what they are supposed to be simply great movies worth watching, says- he.

Today, audiences yearn for more stories across cultural lines that are new, distinct, and different. We are in a time where independent cinema, whatever its budget, continues to thrive and we need to support more of the production of these stories internationally, continues Chand. Regardless of socioeconomic status, cultural upbringing, native language, or gender expression, we believe the best stories should be told and supported, especially those from diverse storytellers.

Besides being a financier, Chand is also a filmmaker and director represented by Hollywood manager Jon Levin, formerly of CAA.

TTLE has a team of experienced executives from both sides of the Pacific, including Robert Corbin who joins the company as Chief Financial Officer after leaving Village Roadshow Pictures. Corbin worked alongside Berman as executive director of finance and operations for five years and was previously at Lionsgate.

With the launch of TTLE, Berman and Chand are determined to make a significant impact on the global film industry. Their vision, combined with their expertise and experience, promises to bring exciting new stories and perspectives to audiences around the world.