Entertainment
Russian actor faces rape trial in Singapore
A Singapore-based Russian national, Lev Panfilov, is currently on trial in the city on four counts of sexual assault, sexual assault and rape of a woman.
The man is an actor and online personality known to the public through the YouTube channel WahBanana, where he appeared between 2020 and May 2021. He is currently employed in the recruitment industry.
The incident reportedly happened in January 2021 after Panfilov and the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, met in person for the first time.
Singapore media reports that Panfilov has asked for the case to go to trial. The proceedings that began on Tuesday included testimony from a police officer who took Panfilov’s underwear and bedding as samples.
If convicted of sexual assault, he faces two years in prison, a caning or a fine or a combination of these penalties. If convicted of penetrative sexual assault or rape, the sentence can be up to 20 years in prison, caning, a fine, or a combination of these penalties.
The prosecution argues that the couple met on the dating app Tinder, Panfilov offered to help the woman with her script and, after meeting at a restaurant, went to their shared apartment together. . There they watched comedy sketches, before the alleged non-consensual incident happened. Later, he booked a rental car for her at her house.
A few days after the alleged incident, the woman complained of abdominal pain, reported the events to the police and went to a women’s hospital.
Singapore media reports that the prosecution intends to call 14 witnesses.
The trial continues.
