Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen returns home and performs winning ballad ‘Tattoo’ | Entertainment
STOCKHOLM (AP) Swedish singer Loreen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her powerful ballad Tattoo, returned home on Tuesday, saying she was proud to be only the second person in Eurovision history to have won the competition twice.
I’m so incredibly happy, Loreen said with a smile after landing at Stockholm International Airport from the English city of Liverpool, where the event took place.
On the plane back, I had my first burst of joy and looked up at the sky. I’m incredibly happy about it. I’m so proud that Sweden sent me.
She held the trophy a handmade glass sculpture in the shape of a 1950s microphone saying it was brutally heavy.
Later on Tuesday, the 39-year-old entertainer performed the winning dance-pop anthem in a park in downtown Stockholm, a popular hangout known for its beer gardens and outdoor concerts in front of a crowd. enthusiasm of hundreds of people. The concert was broadcast live on Swedish public television.
I’m so grateful to have been able to represent you, Loreen told a cheering audience.
Loreen won the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, billed as the world’s biggest music event, on Saturday night. She had already won in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her song Euphoria.
Until this week, the only person to win Eurovision twice was Johnny Logan from Ireland, 36 years ago.
Sweden’s victory in the Eurovision Song Contest is the country’s seventh, equaling Ireland’s record.
The victory gave Sweden the right to host next year’s contest, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Sweden’s first Eurovision ABBA triumph in 1974 with Waterloo. No details about next year’s show have yet been announced.
Born Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui in Stockholm to Moroccan parents, Loreen had her breakthrough when she took part in the Swedish show Idol 2004 and came third.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos