Are Justin Long and Kate Bosworth married? Actor calls him his wife on a podcast





Congratulations may be in order for Justin Long and Kate Bosworth! More than a month after the couple went public with their engagement, it appears the two have become husband and wife. In a May 9 episode of Longs Life is short podcast, the actor shared some new information about his relationship status with Bosworth. The accepted actor chatted with Kyra Sedwick about his time in Bulgaria with Bosworth while filming Barbarian. I was there when I really fell in love with my wife, he recalls. She came to visit me and I had never been comfortable with… fixed visits, I was never crazy about them. I like to separate the relationship, he continued. But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time. Also, on May 15, eagle-eyed fans noticed Long was wearing a wedding ring at one of Bosworth’s studios. instagram stories. The actor’s ring is briefly seen before he plays with it. Instagram Story/Kate Bosworth Bosworth took a surprise video of Long promoting his Amazon Live video. In the clip, the actor turns around and sees the Blue Crush star filming him. The ring is seen briefly before he covers his hand and plays with the ring. He is not seen in Bosworth’s follow-up Instagram story video. Long don’t wear it in the real Amazon live later. As for Bosworth, she is also seen wearing a wedding ring in Long’s instagram same day story. The couple shared a video of themselves on May 15. Instagram Story/Justin Long Representatives for Long and Bosworth did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment. Bosworth and Long went Instagram official in May 2022. In June of that year, she celebrated her then-boyfriend’s birthday with a heartfelt post on her social media. Long would go on to write her a love letter on her 40th birthday in January 2023. While chatting with TODAY Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush in November 2022, Long revealed that they had been dating for over a year. He also shared how he calls her by her full name, Catherine, because she is Kate to the world. After speculation about their engagement, the couple publicly confirmed the news on Long’s podcast in April. They also posted pictures of Bosworth with her beautiful ring on Instagram. I think we were both deciding to share this in this space because they were probably going to be asked about it and we thought, Well how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel better, and we thought, Oh, I’m really just going to love to talk to you about it,” Bosworth said on the podcast, before they both detailed how they got engaged. This is Bosworth’s second marriage. She was previously married to director Michael Polish. They divorced in 2021.

