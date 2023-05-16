Cannes jury members back Hollywood writers’ strike





Ruben Ostlund, jury president at this year’s Cannes film festival, said on Tuesday he supported the screenwriters’ strike in Hollywood ahead of the opening ceremony of the industry festival on the French Riviera. I think it’s great that people have a strong sense of collegiality so you can go out and strike, said the two-time Palme d’Or winner. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Taking such steps was the way you can change the conditions of your profession. I’m definitely, yeah… go for it! The strike in Hollywood began on May 3 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major US studios and streaming services broke down. American actor and director Paul Dano, one of eight members of the Ostlund jury and married to actress and screenwriter Zoe Kazan, also expressed his support. My wife is currently picketing with our six-month-old strapped to her chest and I will be there with her on the picket line when I get home from here, said Dano, seen recently in Steven Spielbergs The Fabelmans. The thousands of Hollywood picket writers say they are striking for better pay in a field that has been disrupted by streaming. As for the mood Ostlund hopes to create among his jury as he deliberates over the 21 films in competition, he stressed that there would be no rules or holds. When it comes to judging, you try to create a certain type of atmosphere where people aren’t trying to be smart all the time, he said. People shouldn’t be afraid to say what they feel, if you have a jury atmosphere where everyone is trying to be…intellectual, smarter than the other…you’re missing something. But when it comes to talking points about films being considered at Cannes, Ostlund has pledged silence. We’re going to be completely silent this year, the 49-year-old Swede said, publicists won’t get any rumours. Ostlund described the first prize as the biggest film prize in the world. If I can choose between an Oscar and a Palme, it’s an easy choice. The Cannes Film Festival opens Monday evening and will continue until May 27. Learn more: The Cannes Film Festival kicks off with all the killers, no filler line-ups The ultimate Indiana Jones saga premieres at Cannes with a tribute to Ford

