Modi Rosenfeld, 53, comedian and actor





Modi Rosenfeld is a comedian and actor who performs Jewish comedies around the world. Along with Dani Zoldan, he is co-founder of the Chosen Comedy Festival, a celebration of Jewish comedy and music that debuted in Coney Island, Brooklyn, last summer. I do comedy for Jews, but also when there are non-Jews in the audience it gives them a window into the Jewish world, says Lower East Side resident, who frequently performs at fundraisers Jewish. It’s very inclusive, but it has a Jewish flavor. Over the past year, Rosenfeld, 53, has become more open about his gender identity (he’s been married to husband Leo Veiga since 2020), telling our JTA castmates: Be a proud Jew and be you. . For the full list of this year’s 36 to Watch that honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community, click here. Has there been a formative Jewish experience that has influenced your life path? When you feel comfortable on stage, you start to find your voice. My voice was very Jewish, and it was proud to be Jewish, not mocking or denigrating. It was just very, very proud. When I do these amazing charity events to raise money and see Jews helping other Jews, I feel very proud. This is who I am. These are the people I follow. It makes you proud. That’s how that voice grew. Do you have a favorite recent experience as a New York Jew? Not one in particular because I have one every day. I love everyone’s style in New York. Every day you see looks and events that can only happen in New York. Where is your favorite place to eat Jewish food in New York? Second Avenue Deli. I don’t usually eat meat, but if I’m there I’ll have the stuffed cabbage, maybe a pastrami sandwich, those are my two favorites. Then, with whoever it is, depending on what they order, I will also be on their plates. Who is your New York Jewish hero? My hero not in comedy, just in general in general is the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Although he was from Europe, he was a fixture in New York and lived here for many years. What are three places in New York that all Jewish New Yorkers should visit? The Comedy Cellar and Second Avenue if they really want to experience a real caterer. The third would be to simply walk the streets of New York and look style avoiding Midtown. Go to Washington Square Park and people watch. The looks people are pulling off are absolutely stunning. Trench coats, belts, 70s clothes, New York style is amazing. Support New York Jewish Week Our non-profit newsroom depends on readers like you. Donate now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York.

