Entertainment
Northwestern, Mayfest Talk Dillo Day and graduation with Evanston residents
North West officials and Mayfest organizers presented damage mitigation strategies to Evanston residents on Monday night ahead of NU’s spring events.
The annual reunion centered on its usual topic of conversation: Dillo Day, NU’s annual student-run music festival scheduled for May 20. In the past, Dillo Day and related student parties caused concern among Evanston residents on security.
“Our goal is functional fun,” the Evanston Police Department said. sergeant. Chelsea Brown. “Although, I think for some in the community it feels like controlled chaos at times.”
University police, EPD and private security will be present on and around NU campus on Dillo Day, according to Eric Chin, assistant police chief for university police.
Mayfest co-director of productions Nicole Tank said the additional officers will provide “de-escalation” measures during the event. But Brown said few violent incidents typically occur on Dillo Day. Most police actions relate to alcohol-related offenses or public urination, she said.
University Police will provide a channel of communication to the surrounding community, sharing emergency situation updates or facilitating noise complaints from neighbors throughout May 20, Chin said.
Brown also said muddy conditions could present safety issues for the festival this year, and University Police will be monitoring the weather for the event.
However, Chin said NU students should also take responsibility for each other. security.
“I really want to insist … (to) that members of our student community really implement accountability and rely on each other to seek medical treatment and be able to mitigate any known situation before they happen. reach the intervention level,” Chin said.
Tank cited Mayfest’s Smart Dillo campaign, the group’s message around campus encouraging medication safety, as an example of preventative intervention.
Tank also announced that members of the Mayfest Student Response Service have been trained in Narcan this year, in case an overdose occurs during the festival.
Dave Davis, NU’s Senior Executive Director for Neighborhood and Community Relations, also shared dates for annual North West events, including the student move on June 10 and the opening ceremony on June 12.
Unlike in previous years, he said, no families in the North West will park on Emerson Street to move. The moving traffic has already caused grief for neighbors along the street, Davis said.
As for the start, Davis said the University sold about 2,700 tickets for the start and another 4,000 for the June 9-12 convocations.
In addition to the annual events, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for university president Michael Schill, whose term began last fall term, is scheduled for June 2. Davis said the university expects “a few thousand” to attend the event, including elected officials, former leaders and donors.
Residents asked no questions at the meeting, except for a few written questions about the University’s cleaning strategy for Dillo Day.
Jason McKean, NU’s assistant dean of students and director of strategy and operations, said the university’s associate student government had developed a plan to clear surrounding areas at 8 a.m. on Sunday after Dillo Day. . He said he would personally knock on the doors of nearby homes which were not cleaned until 10 a.m. Sunday.
McKean also highlighted the Smart Dillo campaign as a way to educate students about their impact on the community during Dillo Day.
“The campaign prioritizes safety as well as keeping the Evanston community clean, safe, calm and enjoyable for everyone, whether they go to Dillo Day or not,” Tank said.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @charcole27
Related stories:
— University-city committee attendees walk out of meeting after NU officials refuse to discuss Ryan Field reconstruction
— Northwestern, Evanston officials aim to ease residents’ concerns ahead of Dillo Day
— Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 6: NU Students Prepare for Liftoff with Dillo Day 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/15/lateststories/northwestern-mayfest-talk-dillo-day-and-graduation-with-evanston-residents/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Northwestern, Mayfest Talk Dillo Day and graduation with Evanston residents
- The Saint Joseph girls’ tennis team is ready for another tournament run
- Taylor Swifts Floral Party Dress Sold Out, But Swifties Can Shop The Look For $39
- Babcock awarded the $192 million Australian Search and Rescue Contract
- Hepatitis A infections rise among homeless residents, county ramps up prevention efforts
- Samsung boosts Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for clearer hearing
- Pelvic organ prolapse: types, symptoms, causes, diagnosis
- Trump says there ‘must be a heavy price to pay’ for Comey, Democrats after Durham report released
- UK government urges some meat and vegetable prices to double within a year | supermarket
- Modi Rosenfeld, 53, comedian and actor
- Mausoleum of football legend Pele open to the public in Brazil | Football news
- Fashion Nova’s racy morning text got Twitter users reacting