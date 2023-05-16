Northwestern, Mayfest Talk Dillo Day and graduation with Evanston residents

North West officials and Mayfest organizers presented damage mitigation strategies to Evanston residents on Monday night ahead of NU’s spring events.

The annual reunion centered on its usual topic of conversation: Dillo Day, NU’s annual student-run music festival scheduled for May 20. In the past, Dillo Day and related student parties caused concern among Evanston residents on security.

“Our goal is functional fun,” the Evanston Police Department said. sergeant. Chelsea Brown. “Although, I think for some in the community it feels like controlled chaos at times.”

University police, EPD and private security will be present on and around NU campus on Dillo Day, according to Eric Chin, assistant police chief for university police.

Mayfest co-director of productions Nicole Tank said the additional officers will provide “de-escalation” measures during the event. But Brown said few violent incidents typically occur on Dillo Day. Most police actions relate to alcohol-related offenses or public urination, she said.

University Police will provide a channel of communication to the surrounding community, sharing emergency situation updates or facilitating noise complaints from neighbors throughout May 20, Chin said.

Brown also said muddy conditions could present safety issues for the festival this year, and University Police will be monitoring the weather for the event.

However, Chin said NU students should also take responsibility for each other. security.

“I really want to insist … (to) that members of our student community really implement accountability and rely on each other to seek medical treatment and be able to mitigate any known situation before they happen. reach the intervention level,” Chin said.

Tank cited Mayfest’s Smart Dillo campaign, the group’s message around campus encouraging medication safety, as an example of preventative intervention.

Tank also announced that members of the Mayfest Student Response Service have been trained in Narcan this year, in case an overdose occurs during the festival.

Dave Davis, NU’s Senior Executive Director for Neighborhood and Community Relations, also shared dates for annual North West events, including the student move on June 10 and the opening ceremony on June 12.

Unlike in previous years, he said, no families in the North West will park on Emerson Street to move. The moving traffic has already caused grief for neighbors along the street, Davis said.

As for the start, Davis said the University sold about 2,700 tickets for the start and another 4,000 for the June 9-12 convocations.

In addition to the annual events, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for university president Michael Schill, whose term began last fall term, is scheduled for June 2. Davis said the university expects “a few thousand” to attend the event, including elected officials, former leaders and donors.

Residents asked no questions at the meeting, except for a few written questions about the University’s cleaning strategy for Dillo Day.

Jason McKean, NU’s assistant dean of students and director of strategy and operations, said the university’s associate student government had developed a plan to clear surrounding areas at 8 a.m. on Sunday after Dillo Day. . He said he would personally knock on the doors of nearby homes which were not cleaned until 10 a.m. Sunday.

McKean also highlighted the Smart Dillo campaign as a way to educate students about their impact on the community during Dillo Day.

“The campaign prioritizes safety as well as keeping the Evanston community clean, safe, calm and enjoyable for everyone, whether they go to Dillo Day or not,” Tank said.

