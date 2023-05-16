Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment Presents “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” | Connect with us





Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment is gearing up for the final show of its season, the extremely funny musical titled “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” The production revolves around the character of Monty Navarro, who discovers the immense wealth of his lineage and decides to eliminate his relatives to ensure his place in the family fortune. With a vaudeville-style setup, elegant music and witty lyrics, this show promises to be a hilarious experience for theater lovers. “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is a relatively new production, originally premiering in the early 2010s. Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment is thrilled to be the first theater in the region to secure the rights and perform this hilarious show. to the public in Rapid City. The plot unfolds with Monty Navarro attempting to infiltrate the family and subsequently devising malicious schemes to reduce the number of relatives who stand in his way. As the story progresses, Monty finds himself entangled in a love triangle, further complicating his already precarious situation. Directed by Jeffrey Alan Smith, the lead role of Monty Navarro will be played by Matthew Vidal. However, the real highlight of the production is the extraordinary talent of Chris Wheeler, who takes on the remarkable task of playing every member of the DYsquith family. From older gentlemen to younger women and cousins, Wheeler’s versatility and comedic prowess shines through as he transitions seamlessly between nine distinct personas. Although the show features a smaller cast, the energy and fun it offers is boundless. “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes long, ensuring a delightful evening of entertainment for the audience. The performance dates for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” are May 11-13 and May 18-20, comprising six performances in total. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, patrons are encouraged to visit Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment. online ticketing. It is advisable to purchase tickets in advance as prices may be higher at the door and, given last year’s sold-out musical, availability may be limited. With its unique and captivating script, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. Join Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment for an evening of laughs, suspense, and flawless performances in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

