North Hollywood Club strippers win fight to unionize – Deadline





The dancers at North Hollywood’s Star Garden Topless Dive Bar have become the only unionized strippers in the country, officially joining Actors’ Equity after a 15-month battle with the venue’s owners. Equity called union recognition a “complete victory” for the dancers. In a statement released by Equity, one of the Star Garden dancers who goes by the unique name of Reagan said: “If you have followed our journey then you know it has been a long and exhausting fight, which is why this victory is so sweet. We put everything we had into this campaign, and we were blessed with the support and solidarity of club patrons, our allies and friends, the labor movement and our union, Actors’ Equity. Association. Lawyers representing the owners of the Star Garden withdrew the election challenges in a settlement hearing with union lawyers, agreeing to recognize the union. The two parties will meet within 30 days to negotiate a first contract. The club, which will reopen, has agreed to rehire dancers who were made redundant last year. “I’m thrilled that all of my beautiful colleagues finally have a seat at the table and a voice to discuss safety and other issues,” the Sinder dancer said. “It’s a big day for us and dancers around the world.” Equity is best known as the union of Broadway and touring productions, but also represents the stages of Walt Disney World and dozens of small venues and regional theaters. The Star Garden dancers are the first strippers to join the union. “Strippers are live performers,” said Equity President Kate Shindle. “Although some elements of their work are unique, they are essentially performance artists and have a lot in common with the other members of Equity who dance for a living. Every worker who wants a union deserves a union. The Star Garden dancers have been absolute warriors throughout this long process, and I am thrilled that we have achieved recognition for their rights to workplace safety and democracy and representation at the table. of negotiation. According to Equity, female strip club dancers routinely have issues with health, safety, theft of wages, benefits and protection from sexual harassment. Efforts by Star Garden dancers to unionize began in 2022 when they said club security guards had repeatedly failed to offer protection against threatening and abusive behavior by patrons. Dancers, some of whom were fired after raising concerns, began picketing outside the club on Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

