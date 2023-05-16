A revolutionary tool for personalized entertainment recommendations





Entertainment industry’s first plugin gives ChatGPT users the best way to discover and interact with TV shows, movies, books and podcasts BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Likewise (www.likewise.com), the personalized entertainment discovery platform with over 6 million registered users, today announced the launch of its ChatGPT plugin, the first in the entertainment industry. The Like plugin is integrated directly into ChatGPT, enhancing anyone’s ability to discover and navigate the vast world of entertainment. Additionally, the Like plugin is continuously updated, so ChatGPT users can now receive real-time recommendations and trending information from any TV show, movie, book, or podcast. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005868/en/ The Like plugin provides you with your own personal ChatGPT entertainment and multimedia companion. It provides the latest information on trending TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts, and even creates personalized recommendations based on your unique tastes. Want to know where The Patient is streaming? Or maybe find books similar to Sapiens? The Also ChatGPT plugin can help you do all of this and more. You can save content to your list, view ratings and reviews from millions of users, even see where something is streaming, play trailers, or stream something straight to your phone, PC, or TV. (Photo: BusinessWire) By leveraging the power of ChatGPT, the Like plugin transforms the way users search and interact with entertainment content. It allows users to ask and receive answers to intuitive questions such as: “Where can I watch The Patient?”

“My husband and I are looking for a thriller with a strong female lead on Netflix or Hulu”

“What books are similar to Sapiens? »

“What are the trending comedy podcasts?” The Like plugin analyzes user feedback and provides relevant and current recommendations tailored specifically to their individual preferences. Users can click on any show, movie, book, or podcast to save it to their list or click to learn more. Users can also see ratings and reviews from millions of users, and even see where a TV show or movie is airing, play trailers, or stream it directly to their phone, PC, or TV. The story continues Considering that the average consumer spends 23 minutes a day searching for entertainment content, the Like plugin helps everyone spend less time searching and more time enjoying their favorite content. It seamlessly merges natural language processing, machine learning, and hundreds of millions of user-generated data points to deliver highly personalized recommendations for anyone who enjoys watching TV shows and movies, reading books or listen to podcasts or audiobooks. “The Like ChatGPT plugin is an entertainment industry first that uses cutting-edge AI to make it easier than ever to find your next favorite TV show, movie, book, or podcast in a way never before possible,” said said Ian Morris, CEO. likewise. “Our new plugin is a killer app for ChatGPT users and an extension of the Like platform that already includes our industry-leading entertainment newsletters, websites, and mobile and connected TV apps. The Like plugin is now available for free in the ChatGPT Plus plugin store. About same (www.likewise.com) Backed by funding from the private office of Bill Gates, Like is the leading personalized entertainment discovery platform. The company combines rich preference data with the latest AI technology to provide users with highly personalized and curated recommendations spanning TV shows, movies, books and podcasts. With over 6 million registered users and 2.5 million subscriptions to its personalized entertainment newsletters, Like continues to revolutionize the way people discover and interact with their favorite entertainment. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005868/en/ contacts Likewise Press Services

Brian Draggoo

[email protected]

