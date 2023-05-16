Virginia native and US college alum march in Hollywood writers’ strike

Jai Jamison, a graduate of an American university and Hollywood screenwriter of the television show “Superman & Lois”, marched with his fellow writers in the Writers Guild of America strike.

Listen to our full conversation on my Beyond the Fame podcast with Jason Fraley.

WTOP’s Jason Fraley discusses the writers’ strike with Jai Jamison (Part 1)

In 2021, Jai Jamison, a graduate of the American University in Richmond, Virginia, landed his dream job as a Hollywood writer on the TV show “Superman & Lois,” which is currently airing its third season on The CW. .

On May 2 of that year, that work was temporarily halted due to the Writers Guild of America strike, with writers claiming they were receiving unfair compensation from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“It’s definitely been an interesting couple of weeks,” Jamison told WTOP. “When we heard that AMPTP pulled out of the negotiations without making a serious offer or addressing a lot of our very serious demands or concerns, it was like, okay, let’s get ready and go and let’s start fighting for what we believe we deserve.”

When the OMCP initially requested an interview, Jamison was busy walking with his fellow WGA members. Writers and their allies have spent the past few weeks picketing, carrying signs and honking their horns outside top Hollywood studios, shutting down productions in solidarity with longtime unions including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

“These studios have made billions of dollars from streaming and network television and our request is only 2% of their profits, which I don’t think is unreasonable at all,” Jamison said. “We start with a blank page, a kernel of idea, then it’s up to us to create the document or the plan which then employs hundreds and thousands of other workers, but you can’t do any of that if you don’t have a script, we just ask for a profit share.

The WGA had previously struck for 21 weeks in 1960, three and a half months in 1973, three months in 1981, two weeks in 1985, a record 22 weeks in 1988, and most recently 14 weeks from 2007 to 2008. Along these efforts, writers have earned the right to get paid for some residuals from traditional studios, but Silicon Valley’s recent streaming revolution has changed everything, turning Hollywood into a new Wild West of unwritten rules.

“It comes down to streaming,” Jamison said. “These tech companies that came along, the Netflixs of the world, disrupted the way things had worked for 100 years. We get residue, but it’s not the same as what we would get from the network or the theatrical release. Part of what we’re fighting for is data transparency to understand what people are watching, and if there’s a hit, we share the success of a hit.

Gone are the days when a film’s success was judged by gross box office. During the pandemic, studios experimented with day and date releases, dropping a Warner Bros. on HBO Max, a Paramount movie on Paramount+, an MGM movie on Amazon Prime, or a Walt Disney movie on Disney+ the same day as the theaters. As the pandemic waned, studios moved to a 45-day window, while Amazon and Apple recently pledged $1 billion to hit theaters first.

“It used to be that if a movie hit theaters and made hundreds of millions of dollars, the people who helped create that movie had to share in those profits,” Jamison said. “Now if a movie goes straight to a streamer and then gets billions of views or whatever metric they want to use to describe whether something is a success or not, we get the same very small residual base. We don’t We don’t know what’s been successful and what’s not.

As for television, the dream of the old writers to unionize no longer exists.

“On network television, if you wrote a script and it was rerun, you would get a percentage of that script fee again,” Jamison said. “That would be enough if you’re between jobs or developing something, that’s enough to keep you going. That’s enough to create a middle class of writers where you don’t struggle between gigs. Now, when those same shows come online for streaming, they’re pennies on the dollar in terms of what you used to get.

In the early days of streaming, streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu paid license fees for aerial shows created by other studios. Today, they create their own original content, keeping everything in-house with little transparency.

“At the start of the new world of streaming, they would license,” Jamison said. “People who had those residual points would get money from the licenses, but now that all of these streamers have vertical integration of their own original content, there’s no market for the licenses anymore. They’re selling to them -even at a very low price, so the people who created it, even though they have points for residuals, you get less and less.

Another request from the WGA is a minimum number of writers per show, proposing a minimum of one writer per episode for six episodes, then adding an additional writer for every two additional episodes up to 12 writers for 22 episodes.

“It provides the foundation for training,” Jamison said. “Television writing is an apprenticeship. You enter as a staff writer and are mentored and taught by the upper level staff writers until you rise through the ranks yourself. You gain experience, you learn how to break the story, you learn how to edit and produce your episode, you learn how to edit and mix it, then you progress and train those who come after you.

The WGA balks at the studio’s recent attempts to create “mini-rooms” with only three top-tier writers working freelance for cheaper paychecks where they aren’t even involved in filming during production.

“Streamers are trying to turn our profession into a gig economy,” Jamison said. “We strive to codify standards that have been eroded. What these companies come in and do, not understanding how things are done, they’re just looking for efficiencies, which I understand, but you can’t put a number on the TV manufacturing process.

The WGA is also concerned about the sudden prospect of human writers being replaced by artificial intelligence.

“We went into it with the idea of, hey, it’s something that happens on the pike, put a nail in it, stop it at the head and agree that AI is not something we should do, but the AMPTP pushed back harder than we thought, so we said, ‘Oh, this is something we should be fighting for, they won’t commit to not replacing us with robots !” Jamison said. “They don’t care about doing good shows or art or exploring the human experience.”

While the WGA and AMPTP negotiate, he waits to hear the fate of his show, “Superman & Lois,” which averages 1.2 million viewers over seven days on The CW. According The Hollywood ReporterThe CW has already canceled ‘Kung Fu’, ‘The Winchesters’ and ‘Walker: Independence’, leaving just three shows to make a decision: ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Gotham Knights’ and Jamison’s Livelihood of “Superman & Lois.

“We’re definitely one of the highest-rated shows on the network, but we don’t know if we fit into their new strategy,” he said. “We’re still waiting to find out if we’re going to have a season four, I really hope we do, but if The CW doesn’t pick us up, we hope HBO Max does. We are doing pretty well on the platform. We hope we get another season, we have some really fun things planned for a potential season four, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As for viewers, we’re currently missing new episodes of “Saturday Night Live” and late-night talk shows starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. These shows will instead be rerun until the end of the strike because there are no writers to write the monologues and sketches. Scripted TV series will be next.

“The studios have a number of shows in the bank, but a lot of the legacy networks, ABC, NBC, CBS, come September, their fall schedules will be impacted,” Jamison said. “The writers rooms for these shows would start around now. ‘Abbott Elementary’, this writers room isn’t going for next season, so we’ll definitely start to see [gaps] in the fall, depending on how long it goes. Streamers will start losing their content early next year.

Ultimately, he hopes for a quick but meaningful resolution to the WGA’s demands.

“Look, this thing could end tomorrow if AMPTP makes a reasonable offer,” Jamison said. “None of us want to strike, we all want to work, we all want to write, that’s why we came here to do it, but we also understand that it’s an existential threat to our profession and to us. have to hold the line here because if it continues to erode there may not be a WGA in the future so we understand we have to stand up now.

WTOP’s Jason Fraley discusses the writers’ strike with Jai Jamison (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation on my Beyond the Fame podcast with Jason Fraley.