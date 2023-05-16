June Days Gold Palette ArtWalk Coming to Old Town





The Scottsdale Gallery Association presents its special theme June Days Gold Palette ArtWalk, taking place throughout the Scottsdale Arts District from 6:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. The ArtWalk correlates with the city of Scottsdale’s summertime June Days spectacular, which is a time to celebrate the season throughout Old Town, a press release said. “Even though it feels like it, summer isn’t here yet,” Scottsdale Gallery Association president French Thompson said in the statement. “But the vibe of summer – relaxation, fun and just appreciation for the season is already alive and well in the Scottsdale Arts District. We look forward to celebrating the season and June Days with the community and art lovers at this event. » The Scottsdale Arts District is along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue. In addition to live entertainment and refreshing surprises throughout the Scottsdale Arts District, participating galleries will host their own events in the gallery, including: Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery 7100 E. Main St. #B

During the ArtWalk, guests are invited to come in and cool off while enjoying the melodies of professional harpist Jocelyn Obermeyer as she performs live inside the gallery. French Designer Jeweler 7148 E. Main St.

French designer jeweler specializing in colored gems, rarer and more beautiful than diamonds. As a nod to the vibrancy of the season, French Designer Jeweler will be showcasing the beauty of colored gemstones throughout June, by artists like Alex Sepkus, Barbara Heinrich and Petra Class who use beautiful stones colorful gems in their work. The Marshall Gallery 7106 E. Main St.

During the June Days ArtWalk, the Marshall Gallery hosts artists Joseph Maruska and Paige Pierson, whose art represents a range of painting styles that emphasize realism and abstraction. Maruska’s abstract pieces have layers of texture and depth to let the eye wander. Capturing the beauty of the desert, Pierson’s work blends landscapes and hyper-realistic painting. Guests are invited to come and have a drink, meet the artists and watch them paint during the event. On the Edge Gallery 7045 E. Main St.

On the Edge Gallery celebrates warmth, lightness of spirit and a new emphasis on fun during ArtWalk June Days. Guests are invited to meet four innovative artists – Shelly Hackett, Tracy Laasch, Vicki McKenna and Cindy Snider – who bring the vitality of warm weather to the gallery through their art. Guests can meet these artists, explore their creations, and take home summery works of art. The signature gallery 7177 E. Main St.

ArtWalk attendees can view the gallery’s new collection of internationally acclaimed impressionist painter Robert Hagan. The gallery will showcase Hagan’s recent creations and invite guests for refreshments. Wilde Meyer Gallery 4142 N. Marshall Way

In conjunction with the City of Scottsdale’s June Days, Wilde Meyer Gallery presents a group exhibition of summer art during the ArtWalk. In partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the SGA also presents several Gold Palette ArtWalk events per year that feature a dedicated theme and theme-specific activities, including demonstrations and live entertainment. The Scottsdale Gallery Association also hosts its weekly ArtWalk most Thursday evenings from 7-9 p.m. For more information visit scottsdalegalleries.com.

