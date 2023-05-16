Michigan actor appears in HBO Max series about real-life suburban ax murder





SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI Award-winning actor Brian dArcy James appeared in the latest episode of Love & Death, an HBO Max limited series that follows the real-life case of accused ax killer Candy Montgomery. James, 54, from Saginaw Township, appeared in the series’ penultimate episode as Dr. Fred Fason, the now-deceased Houston psychiatrist whose examination of the psychological state of Montgomerys was a key part of his defense during a trial in 1980. The episode, titled The Arrest, was available to stream on HBO Max starting Thursday, May 11. The episode depicts Montgomery’s arrest and the meeting of his defense team. In the only scene featuring James, Fason hypnotizes Montgomery, making him relive the events leading up to the horrific murder linked to the Texas woman. It’s unclear if James will return in the finale, which is scheduled for release on Thursday, May 18. Spoiler alert: A McKinney, Texas jury finds Montgomery in real life and likely in the HBO Max adaptation not guilty of killing her friend, Betty Gore, whose husband once engaged in an affair extramarital affair with Montgomery. Montgomerys’ attorneys told jurors she acted in self-defense when Gore tried to strike her with the ax that Montgomery then used to strike Gore 41 times, killing her. The grisly death shocked the nation, in part because it took place in a suburban setting and involved friends known by membership in a local Methodist church. Prior to Love & Death, the story was portrayed in a 1990 CBS film, A Killing in a Small Town, and a 2022 Hulu limited series, Candy. Actress Elizabeth Olsen plays Montgomery in Love & Death. Along with James, supporting shows include Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Krysten Ritter. James, a 1986 graduate of New Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township, was introduced to much of the performing arts world via Broadway. There, he donned green makeup as the lead character in Shrek the Musical from 2008 to 2009, when he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Musical. The performance was later captured for a feature film available now on Netflix. Playing Shrek earned him the second of three Tony Award nominations for Lead Actor in a Musical. The first was for Sweet Smell of Success in 2002. It also received a nomination for Something Rotten! in 2015. His onstage resume also includes serving as an original cast member of Hamilton, playing King George III. Perhaps his most notable film role to date was in Spotlight, which won Best Picture at the Oscars after its release in 2015. He portrayed Boston Globe reporter Matt Carroll in the drama about a team of journalists uncovering a community scandal. James was also among the 10 nominees in the Best Supporting Performance category at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards for his role in the drama, The Cathedral. Want more Bay City and Saginaw area news? Bookmark the local bay town And Saginaw News Page or register for free [email protected] daily bulletin for Bay City and Saginaw. Learn more about MLive: Beach party for the dogs planned at Saginaw Township Park this week Friends mourn the death of Adrain Smith, beloved Saginaw barber Identifying Triggers: Saginaw Mental Health Event to Address Anxiety and Provide Solutions

