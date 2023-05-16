The Movie Guru: ‘The Mother’ Struggles, But ‘STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Shines





“The Mother” is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix/courtesy photo “The Mother” (Netflix) “The Mother” is really two movies uncomfortably squashed together. The first is a simple and somewhat dark action film about a former military sniper trying to save a young woman who has been kidnapped by people in the sniper’s past. If you’re a fan of darker revenge-based action movies, these parts of the movie are very satisfying. The fact that the vet is a woman is the most interesting thing about it. Female leads are still tragically rare in the action genre, and Jennifer Lopez performs her duties admirably. The second film, unfortunately, is the harrowing story of an emotionally shattered woman reuniting with the daughter she was forced to give up under violent circumstances. There are some potentially interesting concepts here, such as teaching violence as a tragic attempt at love, that could make for a heartbreaking standalone film. If you wanted to execute these concepts well, however, it would take at least an hour of careful preparation. Since that previous hour is taken with the dark action movie, however, we don’t understand that. We get half an hour of uncomfortable dinners and shooting lessons, then back to the action movie. Instead of adding some sort of depth to the movie, the switch abruptly drops the tension and means we don’t get enough time with the bad guys. The movie is about revenge, on both sides, but we never quite understand why they hate it so much. Support local journalism Give On their own, both films could have been good. Together, however, “The Mother” is just fine. Rating: Two stars “AGAIN: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+) Parkinson’s disease may have limited the acting roles that Michael J. Fox can comfortably accept, but he’s still just as endearing. Proof of that can be found in “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” which will stream this weekend. Although it’s described as a documentary, the experience of watching “STILL” is more like being invited over to Fox for a frank and incredibly interesting discussion about his life. He’s open about everything from letting fame get to his head in his early years to hiding his Parkinson’s disease and subsequent alcoholism. He’s still in control of his own story, but it’s clear he’s holding nothing back. He’s also still the born showman we’ve all come to love over years of movies and TV. The charm we all know so well is still very much present, without the manic energy of previous years but displaying the same magnetic attraction. He’s as funny as ever, with a wry, observational humor that both carries the film and gives the serious moments that much more impact. When the normally talkative Fox is speechless for a moment, it’s heartbreaking. The editing on film is amazing. Several flashback scenes feature a mix of recreation from the back and scenes from old Fox films, all carefully chosen and cut to blend seamlessly together. The result almost feels like we’re watching a young Fox experience all of this stuff in real time, which only adds to the experience. If you’ve ever been a fan of Michael J. Fox, or just want to hang out with a fascinating and funny man, then “STILL” is a movie you can’t miss. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or email her at [email protected] .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/the-movie-guru-the-mother-struggles-but-still-a-michael-j-fox-movie-shines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos