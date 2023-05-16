Bollywood actress reacts as Roberto Firmino thanks Liverpool fans for chanting his name after 3-0 win at Leicester

Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria has reacted fondly to Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino’s tribute to fans on social media. The Reds picked up a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last night (May 15). Curtis Jones netted a brace in the encounter while Trent Alexander-Arnold got on the scoresheet in the second half. Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah bagged a hat-trick of assists against the Foxes. Firmino is set to leave the Merseyside outfit this summer when his contract expires. Following the Reds’ win over Leicester, Firmino took to Instagram to thank Liverpool fans with a caption that read: “Well done boys, what a great win tonight. I’m so grateful to God for the incredible affection and love with me and my family. Thank you to all the Reds. #YNWA.” “Give thanks to the Lord and proclaim his greatness. Let the whole world know what he has done. (1 Chronicles 16:8).” Sutaria, an ardent Liverpool fan, also took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the Brazil international. She added Firmino’s post to her Story, along with a crying emoji and a heart.

Jurgen Klopp reveals whether Firmino will play again in a Liverpool shirt

Firmino was recently sidelined with a muscle injury. As a result, the Brazilian missed out on his side’s win over the Foxes on Monday night. Despite his absence, the striker has been extremely well received by Reds fans, his name resounding inside the walls of the King Power Stadium.

“Very cool!” “Very cool!” Klopp on Firmino’s chants, his return from injury and his plans for a move to Anfield. https://t.co/KTwfDP70E7 After the encounter, Klopp was stunned by the chants from the fans and said (via 90min): “He [the chanting] was so cool. I have never seen anything like it [for somebody who wasn’t playing].” The German boss then asked if Firmino would feature in a Liverpool shirt again. He added: “I think he has a chance to play [against Villa]. We drive home, Tuesday is a day off – not for him but for the others – and then Wednesday he will be at team training, that’s my information. We must see.” The Reds are currently fifth in the Premier League table, having won 19 of their 36 league appearances this campaign.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/football/news-bollywood-actress-reacts-roberto-firmino-thanks-liverpool-fans-chanting-name-3-0-leicester-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos