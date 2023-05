Elizabeth Banks urges Hollywood to ‘hold the line’ against AI

As the Writers Guild of AmericaThe strike enters its third week, actor and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks warned of the overuse of AI in Hollywood, urging writers, producers and studios to “hold the line as a community”. Comments come like his movie Revequilwhich is interested in the dangers of artificial intelligence, is launching on the Cannes market.

The ongoing WGA strike is the result of seemingly countless factors; the Alliance of Film and Television Producers failed to negotiate with the guild on key issues such as fair pay and insurance, prompting the union to begin striking on May 2. Another big issue was the use of AI in film, especially as a replacement for writers. Talk with Deadline, Banks urged Hollywood to “hold the line as a community” against AI, encouraging solidarity among all factions of the film industry, adding “I include the producers and studios of this community.” She continued “AI is going to be a tool. There’s no doubt about it. It happens fast and furious. But I wish it was a tool used by writers and not studios to replace writers. And once that horse is out of the barn, I don’t know why anyone believes his job isn’t next. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Banks emphasized the importance of the human experience in creating art, explaining that “as an artist in Hollywood, we export and create culture. And I think we’ve made incredible strides in breaking control of our industry and showcasing underrepresented voices and new ideas. We’ve made so much progress. The actor continued, “The idea that we would basically use AI to create this culture based on all the biases of cultures that came before – because that’s what the AI ​​will learn – I find it terrifying.” She added that individuals in the film industry have a “great responsibility” in the lives of audiences, and the prospect that this responsibility being lost to machines “broke my heart”. RELATED: This is What the WGA Strike Means to You

Banks explores AI in an upcoming project Banks should star in Revequilan uplifting thriller that explores these concerns about the use of AI, set to begin production this year, directed by the artist-filmmaker Alex Prager. Described by the director, the film is a “playful suspense thriller” mixed with a “dash of horror”, adding that “there’s a bit of eternal sun inside. It’s about this very ingrained relationship where these characters who are truly in love struggle because of the modern world they live in. Banks is just the latest in a string of film professionals to show solidarity with striking writers. With the in-person ceremony canceled due to the strike, many celebrities accepted their MTV Movie and TV Awards offering their support for the guild. While the previous strike lasted 100 days between 2007 and 2008, it is unclear how long the current strike will continue.

