Smallville actor reveals the exact moment that made him hate the Man of Steel





John Glover, an actor with many DC adaptations to his name, apparently had a pretty serious problem with Zack Snyder. Steel man. The actor, who has appeared in films like batman and robin And Shazam! and on TV series like Batman: The Animated Series And Smallville, participated in a viral Twitter thread that asked users to identify when they had mentally “discovered” a movie. Someone in Glover’s timeline picked a moment of Steel man — the scene in which Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner) dies because he refuses help from Clark (Henry Cavill) — and Glover tweeted his agreement. After a fan expressed disappointment that Glover, who played Lionel Luthor on Smallvillewould try Steel man, Glover clarified that he doesn’t judge people who love the film. He just couldn’t come to the interpretation of that scene from Pa Kent. “I have no problem with anyone liking the movie, I just have my own feelings as someone who knows how to write bad and how to deliver both,” Glover said, punctuating the comment of a laughing crying emoji. Steel man was intensely divisive even before its release, with one of the big scenes that people took issue with being in one of the movie’s trailers. the three big moments that tended to draw the harshest criticism were: Jonathan Kent tells a young Clark “I don’t know” when Clark asked him if he should have let a school bus crash to protect his identity;

The scene Glover remembers, where Jonathan dies in a tornado so Clark doesn’t have to reveal himself to the world by saving him; And

A scene at the end of the movie, when Superman kills General Zod Beautifully shot and capturing the joy of flight and the visceral terror of a superhero battle better than almost any other film, Snyder’s first DC Universe film has its supporters, that’s for sure. However, both Steel man and its sequel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice underperformed the studio’s expectations, setting Snyder up short when he decided to make an ambitious multi-part film Justice League movie. Before Justice League failed, Snyder left the project and was replaced by Marvel’s Avengers director Joss Whedon, who didn’t bring Marvel box office magic to the project. Instead, it was a box office disaster, and Snyder would eventually return to the film to release a four-hour director’s cut. Unbeknownst to everyone involved, Zack Snyder’s Justice League wouldn’t reinvigorate the “DCEU,” but serve as a cap on that timeline, with a reboot coming in 2025, including a new Superman movie starring a new actor in the suit.

