



Nearly 30 years after his last performance in Springfield, legendary country music artist Tim McGraw will perform on the grandstand of the Illinois State Fair on August 17 alongside up-and-coming star Landon Parker. Tickets go on sale Thursday at Main Gate Insiders and Friday to the general public and can be purchased online via ticket master or by the Grandstand ticket office from June by correspondence, by telephone at (217) 782-1979 or in person at the exhibition center. Ticket prices are $95 for standing and Tier 1 seating, $90 for Tier 2 seating, and $85 for Tier 3 tickets, with Blue Ribbon Zone passes costing $150. A pre-show party pass is available for $30 with all grandstand tickets. More:District won’t consider 11th Street property to build new elementary school McGraw last performed in Springfield in 1995, just after making his mainstream breakthrough with Not a moment too soonwhich was the first of his four number ones scrapbook on the regular Billboard 200. On the country charts, 10 of his 16 albums reached the top of the charts, selling over 80 million records in total. His list of hit songs is nearly endless, with 25 of his simple reaching number one on the country charts and three of them “It’s Your Love” from 1997, “Just To See You Smile” from 1998 and “Live Like You Were Dying” from 2004 becoming the top country song of the year according to Billboard. His marriage to fellow country artist Faith Hill became one of the industry’s biggest power couples, with the two joining forces on three concert tours and collaborating on a string of hit singles. McGraw has also ventured into the acting world, starring in films such as Friday night lights, The blind side, Daughter And tomorrowland. More recently, McGraw and Hill starred in 1883the prequel to the tv series Yellowstone. More:Lincoln Library director fired Parker has yet to reach the remarkable heights of McGraw, but he’s already stood out in country circles for his distinctive deep voice and styles that combine old-school country art with modern sensibilities. His first EP, Welcomereceived critical acclaim, with her latest single “Your Baby Girl” attention for his moving look at his marriage to his wife, McKenzie. McGraw and Parker join Old Dominion (August 11), REO Speedwagon (August 15th), Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH (August 16), Maren Morris (August 19) and Nelly with Ashanti and Ja Rule (August 20) as confirmed acts for the 2023 tribune.

