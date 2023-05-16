Telshor 12-Allen Theaters in Las Cruces will add an entertainment center

President of Telshor 12 – Allen Theaters has confirmed that they will expand and add an entertainment center to the theatre.

Russell Allen is the President of Telshor 12 – Allen Theatres.

His family has run the business for generations.

“This little entertainment center is a bit out of our way of doing business,” Allen said.

Allen said they are adding bowling, arcade games and laser tag to the business, as well as a bar with a top floor/rooftop patio.

“It’s something we started doing before COVID, we wanted to innovate in May 2020,” Allen said.

The entertainment center will be on the theater property which is located at 2811 N. Telshor.

“All of this will be in the Telshor 12 building, all under one roof,” he said.

The name of the entertainment center will be AE (Allen Entertainment) at Telshor 12.

Telshor 12 will continue to show movies.

“It’s exciting to take this step and expand the offerings and entertainment available to us and share it with the community,” Allen said.

Allen said they hope to break ground in August or September and be open by the end of summer 2024.

