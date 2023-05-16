Underdeveloped Little Mermaid remake actor recalled





Elle Fanning recalls being cast in a live-action Disney remake The little Mermaid which never ended up taking off. Released in 1989, The little Mermaid is now widely regarded as one of Disney’s most beloved animated classics. The story is then set to be told as a live-action remake from director Rob Marshall, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, a mermaid who yearns to live beyond the sea. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Before the release of Marshall’s The little Mermaidreveals Fanning in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that a very different remake of the animated classic nearly happened. The actor, who is best known for starring in Greatreveals she was cast in a much darker reimagining of director Joe Wright’s tale (Atonement, darkest hour). Check out Fanning’s full commentary on the unmade adaptation below: “Joe Wright and I were supposed to do The Little Mermaid. It was with Working Title and it was going to be the ‘She Turns Into Foam’ version. Very dark. Very musical. Very theatrical like him. “I won that role. He made me sing in my audition. It wasn’t a song, like the lines. So I walked in and read the lines and did the scene, but then he said, ‘Now I want you to sing all the lines.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And so I did and then he gave it to me in the room. But it was very exciting because it was like, we’re going to do this, and then it just didn’t work out. “I think the budget was going to be astronomical because it was the first time they were going to film underwater. He had this whole plan for how it was going to go. What was it, Pan , when Cara Delevingne did mermaid work? He ended up using that technology on Pan with the mermaids. But [The Little Mermaid] just collapsed so you’re like, ‘Oh well, it’s done.’ “ Would a darker remake of The Little Mermaid work? One of the biggest adaptation problems The little Mermaid to make the narrative darker is that the film risks alienating audiences who love the original. The 1989 classic features some dark moments and explores themes that might be considered relevant for adults and kids alike, but it’s still ultimately a film aimed at younger audiences. To this end, the original Little Mermaid features upbeat musical numbers, colorful animation, and enthusiastic vocal performances. That being said, it’s always possible that a darker version The little Mermaid could work. Ursula, for example, the film’s central villain, would be a perfect character for a dark reimagining. Besides making her more fearsome, Fanning’s commentary also suggests that the adaptation would have been very “theatrical” in nature, which would suit Ursula’s very theatrical nature and general personality. In the end, if a darker Little Mermaid whether the remake would succeed would depend on how dark it was. As long as the film maintained a PG rating, a key demographic could still benefit from it, and the project’s chances of box office success would increase significantly. Unfortunately, however, with different live action Little Mermaid remake now just a few weeks away, it doesn’t look like Wright’s take on the source material will get the green light any time soon. Source: Josh Horowitz Key Release Dates The Little Mermaid (2023)

