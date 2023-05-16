Grumpy Ben Affleck Is Hollywood’s Closest Person

Ben Affleck is back.

The man just can’t shake that frown.

Despite a record year of marrying the woman he loves and starring in a Dunkin campaign, he still looks like the brooding star of an Abilify commercial.

Last week, he walked the red carpet with wife Jennifer Lopez for his movie “The Mother,” and the couple engaged in what seemed like a tense back-and-forth (one lip reader assured us that they were not prey to a servant).

A day later, a paparazzi video emerged of an apparently Affleck agitated as he slammed their car door after Lopez got in.

Another day, another scowl from Affleck. And how refreshing: a Hollywood A-lister that’s above the airy kisses of Tinseltown.

He’s grumpy, gesturing like a man who has court-mandated anger management in the near future and doesn’t seem to care about it being telegraphed in his face.

Affleck, who wed Lopez in July, kicked off his latest round of misery in February at the Grammys, where he was seen alongside his A-list wife while looking downright bored.

When awards host Trevor Noah approached them to do a bit on camera, Affleck pulled out of frame, which many interpreted as a sign of a marital feud.







Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez have a seemingly tense exchange at the premiere of ‘The Mother’. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

I leaned over her and thought to myself, as soon as they start rolling, I’m going to pull away from you and let you sit next to Trevor,’ Affleck later told The Hollywood Reporter.

He said she then said to him: You better not go.

The awkward interaction sparked a million memes and rumors that the two-man Bennifer was on the rocks. He attributed this to jokes between husband and wife.







Ben Affleck looked bored at the Grammys with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. SCS

The actor clearly loves Lopez, but he’s reluctant to step into the limelight she craves. And he’s not going to play along with a deranged smile.

He tried that before when they dated in the early 2000s, when Affleck leaned into Lopez’s glitzy lifestyle. He straightened his hair, wore metrosexual togs and rubbed his butt on a yacht for his “Jenny From the Block” video.

He was mocked mercilessly for wearing this inauthentic, ill-fitting costume. Maybe that’s why it didn’t work for them the first time around.







Ben Affleck embraced the role of an audience grump. Best picture / BACKGRID

At 50, he’d rather slurp cigarettes and coffee backstage than gamble his lucky wallet for the cameras.

That’s not to say melancholic Affleck is a recent phenomenon.

In 2016, his dismayed face in response to his movie “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” spawned the viral “sad Affleck” meme.







Stone-faced Ben Affleck takes a walk in New York with Jennifer Lopez in February. CG pictures

It’s just his factory default setting: the pained face of an injured NFL player being carried off the field.

And that’s cool. We crave our stars for authenticity. Then we taunt them if their version isn’t a mouthful of veneers and a happy wave.

If Affleck were a woman, this scrutiny of her expressions would be considered gross misogyny. It’s practically a jail time offense to tell a woman to smile and be nice.

And what’s wrong with curmudgeons anyway? We love the fictional genre. We let Oscar the Grouch babysit our children. Walter Matthau made a career out of being a star in movies like, well, “Grumpy Old Men.” The sullen character of “Ted Lasso”, Roy Kent, growled in our hearts.

My own dad, who we jokingly nicknamed “Dandy Andy,” was a curmudgeon who put his smile on hold until his kids graduated from college.







Affleck’s brings its trademark grumpy face to its Dunkin ad. MEGA

The truth about most grumpy guys is that they’re ooey and gooey and soft in the middle once you drill through their hard exterior.

I can’t guarantee Affleck’s center. He’s a complicated, flawed guy with well-documented addiction issues.

But I’m going to take his curious ways on a psychopath hiding behind a charming smile.