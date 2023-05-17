Ambitious New Kaiseki Restaurant Coming to Hollywood in June





For the past five years, the towering space on the fifth floor of Japan House in Hollywood has hosted pop-ups and dinner specials showcasing Japanese cuisine here in Los Angeles. From now on, the restaurant will permanently become a kaiseki destination called Uka under the direction of celebrity chefs Yoshitaka Mitsue and Shingo Kato, who will fill the 30-seat restaurant and tasting counter with one of the most upscale expressions of Japanese cuisine. in town at the beginning of June. 2023. With a nine-course kaiseki priced around $300 per person (before tip and taxes), with wine and sake pairings available at $120 per person, Uka is poised to become Japan’s most popular dining experience. rare in Hollywood, certainly aiming for Michelin recognition in the months and years to come. Japan House has been a multi-tiered showcase for design, culture and food sponsored by the Japanese government, with additional locations in London and So Paulo. Years ago, sushi chef Morihiro Onodera used the venue as a launching pad, starting with a sushi pop-up called Inn Ann which he transformed into his eponymous Michelin-starred omakase restaurant in the village of Atwater. More recently, a ramen pop-up last summer served different styles of noodle soups while last winter the space hosted a modern kaiseki of Hiroo Nagahara, a chef who operated the Chairman Truck in San Francisco and Bao Hiroo in the Los Angeles Arts District. However, Uka deviates from the traveling pop-up style operation, settling into something more sustainable in order to establish the somewhat difficult-to-reach upstairs into a proper dining destination. Expect nine courses, including dashi; Savoie egg flan with uni, egg yolk and fresh wasabi grated at the table; and aged Washugyu rib steak and filet mignon with burdock sauce. Similar to what other kaiseki restaurants like N/Naka and Hayato have brought to LA, Uka is aiming for a intricate and beautifully plated display of Japanese ingredients (although Californian ingredients will also play a role). Kaiseki in its highest forms is celebrated across Japan with detailed, seasonal tasting menus using local ingredients, but can be harder to see in the United States. The name Uka refers to Ukanomitama-no-Kami, the god of grain and fertility. The restaurant’s interior didn’t need much tweaking, with its gray colors and natural tones already designed for a sleek, minimalist look. In the evening, the bright lights of Hollywood are on full display thanks to its high-level perch atop Ovation Hollywood (formerly known as Hollywood & Highland). Mitsue and Kato will oscillate between sashimi, ready meals, traditional Japanese dishes, and a finale of Western-style tweezers desserts that one would expect in two or three Michelin starred establishments in Tokyo or Kyoto. Both Mitsue and Kato have extensive culinary experience in Japan and France and were most recently the private chefs of Japan’s Ambassador to the UN. Reservations for Uka at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard will be required and will be listed on Tock starting June 8. Ryan Miller / Japan House Ryan Miller / Japan House Ryan Miller / Japan House Uka

