San Diego Blues Festival announces demise one day before guitarist Laura Chavez wins Blues Music Award





Music fans in San Diego and beyond have reason to celebrate and be appalled after back-to-back announcements late last week. On Thursday, longtime Normal Heights resident Laura Chavez became the first female artist in the 44-year history of the prestigious National Blues Music Awards, formerly known as the WC Handy Awards, to win top honors as a than a guitarist. It was the fifth straight year that Chavez had been nominated in the category, which had previously been won by guitar stars such as Derek Trucks, Joe Bonamassa and the late Luther Allison. His historic win came the same night former San Diego singer Sugaray Rayford won the 2023 BMA for Best Acoustic Album. I was the first female guitarist to be nominated for a BMA and to win, Chavez said Tuesday from Tarrytown, NY, a stop on her concert tour with saxophonist/vocalist Vanessa Collier and the band Blues Traveler. All my life I’ve been told, Oh, we’ve never heard a girl play guitar like you. So winning this award and having it be gender independent is a big deal for me. News of Chavez’s groundbreaking Memphis night was followed by the announcement on Friday that San Diego’s Jacobs & Cushman Food Bank was officially ending its AimLoan.com San Diego Blues festival after a 12-year run. The nonprofit festival, launched in 2011 in downtown Embarcadero Marina Park North, raised $1.5 million and 21 tons of food for the food bank. It drew tens of thousands of fans to hear big names like James Cotton, Mavis Staples, and Taj Mahal, as well as up-and-coming talent like Christone Kingfish Ingram, Larkin Poe, and Nikki Hill. The demise of the events represents a major loss to San Diego’s cultural scene. But the announcement didn’t come as a big surprise. In October, festival founder Michael Kinsman announced he was stepping down. He cited rising production costs fueled by the pandemic and a drop in audience attendance at the 2022 edition which was headlined by ZZ Top guitarist and vocalist Billy F. Gibbons as two of the main reasons for his decision. . The food banks announcement cited soaring inflation, supply chain challenges and soaring overhead costs for event infrastructure and entertainment as key factors in its decision to close. the event. Chavez most recently performed at the blues festival here in 2021 with North Carolina singer Nikki Hill, with whom she will tour Europe later this month and through the summer. The San Francisco-born guitarist lamented the demise of the events. This is incredibly sad news, Chavez said. It was such a big festival, always well attended and drew blues fans from all over the country, not just San Diego. Michael Kinsman has done a terrific job retaining it and reserving talent. I’m really sad to see him go and hope that somehow he will be resurrected. Chavez’s next performance in San Diego is June 5 at Humphreys Backstage Lounge with Chickenbone Slim. She flies to Europe three days later for a tour with Hill. I’m lucky, said Chavez. I came out of the pandemic busier than ever. [email protected]

