Bollywood roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and more…

Netizen unhappy with PC appearance on influencer’s podcast who called her a lesbian

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is getting a lot of positive responses to her “Citadel” streaming show, recently graced Alexandra Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

While during the podcast, she talked about her life in the United States, her victory in the Miss World pageant, her career in India and also the bullying she faced in American schools, some of the netizens isn’t happy with the actress’ decision to appear on the podcast.

The reason behind the same is an old podcast by Alexandra and Sofia Franklyn from 2020.

In said podcast, they called Priyanka and Nick Jonas “the most annoying couple.”

“I find them very unattractive like I want to hit them,” one said as another laughed.

Alexandra went on to say during the podcast, “Priyanka is a lesbian and Nick has big nipple syndrome. I just want Priyanka to stop using it as her beard,” to which Sofia agreed.

It didn’t stop there, they even made mean remarks about the couple’s sex life. “They constantly post to prove to the world that they are in love with each other, it’s disgusting and disgusting,” Alexander added.

Since then, PC fans have expressed their disappointment and have been unanimous against the women’s comments. They also questioned the actress’ choice to appear on Alexandra’s podcast. “I love pri but please do your research first before moving on to podcasts,” one fan wrote. “Wait what?!? Didn’t Pri just go to her show?! I’m so confused. And crazy now. How disgusting of this host,” another commented.

“@alexandracooper @sofiafranklyn you know what? You have been called! You will soon be canceled!! Poor Pri, she was so nice to her, her team @team_pc_ should have been a bit more responsible. Not only is this podcast hateful but also racist, sexist and homophobic! They were literally body shaming Pri and Nick! Please take immediate action against them! Disturbing,” another fan commented.

‘In our family, we age backwards,’ says SRK after getting Gauri’s age wrong

Mumbai– Entrepreneur Gauri Khan has corrected her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan after mistaking her age when she started working.

Shah Rukh and Gauri were talking at the launch event for his ‘My Life in Design’ coffee table book.

SRK then talked about how his wife Gauri started her work on her own. He shared that even though he offered to help her, she denied taking any.

Shah Rukh said: “It makes no difference for all young people, for all people who miss out on a lifelong dream to be creative. You can start at any age. I think Gauri started in his mid-40s.

Shah Rukh then looked at Gauri, who corrected him saying that she started working when she was 40.

Displaying his signature smile, Shah Rukh then said, “40? Oh, only 40 years old. She is 37 now. In our family, we age backwards. So yes, at 40, she started doing that at a time when I even said to her, ‘Listen, do I have to be useful? I have friends we can talk to? She said no.”

“She started with a 10ft by 20ft store in Lower Parel. She worked it all out on her own and kept doing what she does.

Shruti Haasan will be the guest of honor at the conference on gender parity in Cannes

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan will take part in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as guest of honor at their roundtable on gender parity.

The conference, titled ‘Activating Change’, organized by ‘Breaking through the lens’, aims to discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry and explore ways to create a more equitable and inclusive environment.

Their goal is to provide realistic solutions to underserved filmmakers with a multicultural, intersectional, and results-driven approach.

Shruti has made her views on women’s rights and gender equality very clear. The actress has been a strong supporter of initiatives to promote gender parity.

On the work side, Shruti is awaiting the release of her international project “The Eye”, where she plays a widow visiting a Greek island to spread the ashes of her late husband.

She also has the action packed movie ‘Salaar’. The actress stars opposite Prabhas and is directed by successful KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

Salman at Badshah, 23rd IIFA promises another Bollywood extravaganza

Mumbai– The countdown to the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) has begun. Bollywood is gearing up for the industry’s biggest holiday, with at least 20 of the industry’s A-listers preparing to be on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from May 25-27.

The big stage for the awards is once again the Etihad Arena, the largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, located on the scenic Yas Bay waterfront. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to host IIFA 2023.

The awards will be interspersed with live performances by a cast of mega stars, with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, leading the way. His “Kick” collaborator Jacqueline Fernandez will keep him company, along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who were last seen together in the horror comedy “Bhediya.”

Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurana are also expected to put on some very special performances.

Hosted by acclaimed choreographer-director Farah Khan and national award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, IIFA Rocks will see some of the greatest musical performances from acclaimed musical director and vocalist Amit Trivedi, as well as popular vocalists Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan , Nucleya, Mika, Sukhbir Singh, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Anusha Mani and Goldie Sohel. (IANS)