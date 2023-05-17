Indiana Jones 5’s Execution Follows Hollywood’s Worst Trend





Indiana Jones is one of the greatest action-adventure franchises of all time, in part because it knows how to pace itself. From The Raiders of the Lost Ark For The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, big chases and set pieces are balanced with moments of planning and pathos. These two elements work together to create a series of well-crafted movies that never feel too long or too short. But now that we know how long Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate is, this pattern looks like it’s going to change. dial of fate premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film is listed at a running time of 2 hours and 34 minutes in the holiday program. Our latest preview of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate involves a fast tuk-tuk chase. lucasfilm It’s not the longest film at Cannes, an honor that goes to Steve McQueens’ 4.5-hour documentary Busy city. It’s not even the longest work of fiction; Martin Scorses’ opus The Moonflower Slayers clocks at 3.5 o’clock. But it’s by far Indiana Jones’ longest film, as the franchise had previously stabilized at around two hours. Just compare dial of fates 154 minutes of execution to its peers: The Raiders of the Lost Ark – 115 minutes

cursed temple – 118 minutes

The Last Crusade – 128 minutes

Crystal Skull Kingdom – 122 minutes Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones’ longest-running film. lucasfilm Maybe you see that as a positive. More movie means more action, right? But given the efficient structure of previous Indy adventures, this runtime could indicate poor pacing. It’s a trend we’ve seen in blockbusters for years: the bigger the legacy, the more inflated the final chapter. Maybe dial of fate just needs a little extra time to wrap up Indiana Jones as a character and franchise, but even that can be done in a quick two hours. Creating a movie that really needs and deserves two and a half hours is a tough feat. Soon, let’s see if this film achieves that. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate premieres in theaters June 30. LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY

