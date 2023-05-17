The Department of African American Studies will change its name to Black Studies The Department of African American Studies will change its name to Black Studies





Daily archive photo by Brian Meng Crowe Room. The renaming of the African American Studies departments is intended to better reflect its work in understanding conceptions of race across regional and national boundaries.

The Department of African American Studies will officially change its name to the Department of Black Studies in the coming months pending final approval from Northwestern’s board of trustees, according to a press release Thursday. The department’s new title is intended to better reflect “the breadth of its scholarship and teaching,” according to the official name change proposal. “African American Studies” is generally understood to be centered on the United States, but the department explores formations of race and blackness in places like Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, according to the press release. “Our work is broad, across national or regional borders, and the word ‘Black’ is what captures that reach,” sociology and African American studies professor Mary Pattillo said in the statement. In 1968, over 100 NU students took over the bursar’s office to protest racial discrimination and improve conditions for black students, leading to the creation of the department. In the original petition, protesters used the term “Black Studies,” which the faculty noted in the proposed name change. Faculty voted unanimously to support the name change in April 2022. At the Department of African American Studies’ 50th anniversary celebration in May, the faculty informally announced the change. A symposium, titled “Black to Front,” will celebrate the name change at the Block Museum of Art on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature poetry, music, and panels made up of faculty and students. Trinity College American Studies professor Davarian Baldwin and culture and film critic Zeba Blay will deliver keynote addresses. “We expect our keynote speakers to play a leading role in creating a compelling experience that inspires more students to pursue black studies,” African American studies professor Barnor Hesse said in the press release. “That’s one of the lessons we’re learning from the global black protests in 2020.” Medill freshman Atarah Israel, who helped design publicity material for the symposium, expressed his gratitude for being part of an important moment in NU history. “I am honored to be part of such a community here and around the world whose resilience knows no end,” she said in the statement. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @JessicaMa2025 Related stories: — In Focus: Fifty years after Bursar’s office takeover, Northwestern reconciles lingering parallels in black student concerns — African American Studies faculty votes to rename Black Studies department, pending university approval — Department of African American Studies Commemorates 50th Anniversary

