Fans gather Rashmika for selfies at the event, the actor stops for a photo with a young girl
On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna attended the Telugu Baby movie song launch event in Hyderabad. After she left, she was mobbed by relentless fans who wanted to take a picture with her. His security had to physically move some of them out of his way. However, the actor stopped to take a quick selfie with a young girl who called out to him as she was leaving. (Also read: Aishwarya Rajesh says she would have played Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa)
A paparazzo account shared the video on Instagram of the slightly terrifying encounter as fans tried to get to Rashmika for a photo. The actor, who wore a long beige sharara, was leaving the venue after the song was released. Her safety drove away fans who tried to take a selfie with her. In the video, the actor is taken aback by the clamor around her. There is also a thud of something solid falling.
The bodyguards try to stop anyone from taking pictures, but Rashika stops after hearing a girl screaming her name. The young woman in the floral dress looks delighted that she stopped for her. Rashmika tells him “Quick, quick, quick” as they quickly take the picture. Fans commenting on the Instagram post felt Rashmika’s security was too tight. One fan wrote, “It’s unfair bro, it’s the behavior of the bouncers.” While another added: “I really don’t understand what makes a difference in your life taking a selfie with celebrities.”
The Telugu Baby movie stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin. It is written and directed by Sai Rajesh. Rashmika was on hand to introduce and launch the song Premisthunna composed by Vijai Bulganin. Anand is the younger brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda.
Rashmika was last seen in the Netflix movie Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently filming for the Telugu film Rainbow. Later this year, she will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi film Animal. She plays in the film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. The first film, directed by Sukumar, became a worldwide success.
