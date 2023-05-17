Madonna becomes ridiculously close to Colombian singer Maluma | Entertainment





Madonna is said to have been ridiculously close to singer Maluma during rehearsals for her world tour. The Material Girl singer, 64, who has reportedly split from her three-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27, has apparently posted an image on her private Instagram account of her getting intimate with Colombian Maluma, 29, born Juan Luis Londoo Arias. A source told Page Six the content of the supposed clip: she gives him a big kiss in front of the other dancers, then she rides him. They look very intimate. Another source told the outlet that Madonna sparked gossip among her dancers with her snuggly and very cuddly Maluma, who she once wrote a song with. The mom of six has been friends with the singer since they met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018, and the video for Medellin, the song they performed together for Madonnas album Madame X, shows them dancing and getting married, with a scene featuring Madonna licking Maluma’s big toe. A source told Page Six how they recently bonded during rehearsals for the singers’ long-awaited greatest hits tour: They were so comfy and cuddly that other people decided to leave them alone to occupy themselves. of everything that is happening. They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting started people think it’s probably hell to perform on the South American leg of his tour because he’s massive there and then they hung out all weekend in New York. They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is crazy. Maluma told The Rock Star Show podcast about his connection to Madonna: We have a good relationship. I can call her and ask her about anything in my life and she will answer me with all the love in the world. Last year, Madonna joined Maluma on tour in Medellin and they spent a few days together, after she had just separated from her ex-boyfriend Ahlamalik. One of Latin America’s most popular artists, Maluma has sold over 18 million records and has 63 million Instagram followers, compared to Madonna’s 18.9 million.

