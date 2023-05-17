Actor Paul Giamatti will receive the Ken Burns Lifetime Achievement Award at Sturbridge





STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) – Award-winning actor and producer Paul Giamatti will receive a Ken Burns Lifetime Achievement Award at Old Sturbridge Village next month. According to Christine Freitas of Old Sturbridge Village, the award is given to an individual who has had a significant impact on the arts through a project relevant to the history that Old Sturbridge Village is working to preserve. Past winners include Jon Meacham, Norm Abram, Cokie Roberts, John Williams and Tom Brokaw. Giamatti has covered a variety of film and television roles throughout his career, including performances in Downton Abbey, The Ides of March, And Cinderella man. In 2008, Giamatti won Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Awards for his performance in the seven-part HBO miniseries John Adams, in which he appeared in the lead role. He is currently starring in the seventh season of Showtimes Billions, for which he was nominated for a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award and a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He is to appear in Alexander Paynes Leftoversas well as in season 2 of the HBO Max series 30 pieces. The event will take place at Old Sturbridge Village on Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 each and are on sale until May 24. Reservations are required as places are limited. For questions and tickets, contact Sandra Polanik (508) 347-0294 or email [email protected] You can find additional information regarding the event HERE. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

