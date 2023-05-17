Time for my Bollywood debut, US envoy wonders after meeting Shah Rukh Khan | Latest India News

The new US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, had a stunned moment when he met Shah Rukh Khan at the ‘Mannat’ actor’s residence in Mumbai and spoke about Bollywood and its huge cultural impact in the world. Eric Garcetti, new US Ambassador to India, with Shah Rukh Khan. (Twitter)

“Is it time for my Bollywood debut? I had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his Mannat residence, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood around the world,” the US envoy said in a tweet.

Eric Garcetti also shared photos with the Bollywoods actor. In one he was seen posing for the camera with Shahrukh Khan and in another the envoy holds a yellow soccer ball in his hand as he is surrounded by Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and his wife Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a black long-sleeved t-shirt paired with black pants and a golf cap. The envoy’s visit to Mumbai comes a day after he visited ‘Sabarmati Ashram’ in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Last week, the American Ambassador and emissaries from Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu accepted the credentials of the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco during a ceremony held today at Rashtrapati Bhavan” , said a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Eric Garcetti said in a video message at the time: “The oldest and greatest democracies in the world, two nations that believe in our hearts in the power of peoples, have a great chapter to write together in the years to come. The partnership of India is the key to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

“And I’m excited to work with you to advance this defining 21st century relationship. Together, we’ll tackle global health challenges, tackle climate change, and deliver the next generation of essential and emerging technologies to improve the lives of people. I couldn’t be more excited to be here in India and make this our new home and work alongside you. Together, we’ll show the world how the United States and India are better together.” he added.