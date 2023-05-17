Entertainment
Top 10 Most Anticipated Premieres – The Hollywood Reporter
On paper, the 76th Cannes Film Festival looks like an embarrassment of riches, gathering quite a few big guns in terms of big-name filmmakers.
Almost every list of highly anticipated titles will be topped by Martin Scorsese The Moonflower Slayersan epic Western crime drama based on David Grann’s non-fiction book about the murder of American Indians on tribal lands in 1920s Oklahoma. Likewise, it seems redundant to include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fategiven the legions of fans already lining up to see Harrison Ford crack the whip one last time in James Mangold’s conclusion to the beloved action-adventure franchise.
There are simply too many new works by famous filmmakers to be crammed into a preview of just ten titles, so their absence here shouldn’t be misinterpreted as a lack of interest.
This includes Ken Loach’s story about the tensions caused by the arrival of Syrian refugees in a depressed former mining community, The old oak tree; Japanese-language drama by Wim Wenders about finding beauty in the everyday world, perfect days; Marco Bellocchio’s fictionalized version of a 19th century religious conflict that turned political, KidnappedTakeshi Kitano’s Samurai Saga It’s bad, about an assassination attempt in Kyoto at the end of the 16th century; First feature film by Michel Gondry in eight years, The solution book, a comedy about the creative process with Pierre Niney; Catherine Breillat’s erotic thriller about an intergenerational romance, Last summer; and a return after almost two decades of the great Spanish director Victor Erice with Close your eyeswhich brings him together with Ana Torrent, star of his classic, The hive mind.
Although it only lasts half an hour, visitors to Cannes will also flock to see Pedro Almodóvar’s queer western, Strange way of lifestarring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as cowboys whose story sparks new sparks when they reunite for the first time in 25 years.
The picks that follow are a mix of other directors whose work I’ve loved, which always makes me curious to see where they go next.
city of asteroids —Wes Anderson
The idiosyncratic global builder is used to assembling the best ensemble cast, but even by its own standards, this tale of an erudite convention of junior astronomers bringing together students and parents from across the country enjoys a extraordinary programming. Set in a fictional American desert town in the mid-1950s (but filmed in Spain), it features many of Anderson’s regulars, alongside newbies such as Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Hong Chau and Margot Robbie.
The breaking ice —Anthony Chen
The Singaporean director won the 2013 Camera d’Or at Cannes for his painfully tender domestic drama Ilo Ilo. After launching his first feature film in English, Derivativeat Sundance in January, Chen moves from that film’s Greek island setting to a winter wonderland in China for its second premiere of 2023, about the blossoming relationship of three people in their twenties.
The Chimera —Alice Rohrwacher
Five years after winning Best Screenplay at Cannes for Happy as Lazarus, the Italian filmmaker returns with this reflection on our relationship to the afterlife, explored through the intertwined destinies of a band of grave robbers, illegally trafficking in ancient finds. Josh O’Connor stars with Isabella Rossellini and the director’s sister and frequent collaborator, Alba Rohrwacher.
Dead leaves —Aki Kaurismaki
The six-year gap since the Finnish deadpan master’s last feature is building excitement around this tragicomedy about a pair of lonely souls who meet one night in Helsinki and try their luck on the love, encountering more than their fair share of obstacles. The melancholic romance is an extension of the working-class trilogy that first put Kaurismaki on the international map: shadows in paradise, Arielle And The Match Factory Girl.
Brandon — Karim Ainouz
The Brazilian filmmaker has juggled between narrative feature films and imaginative documentaries since his first appearance at Cannes with Madam Satan in 2002. His luscious 2019 melodrama The unseen life was one of the most serious oversights by international Oscar nominees in recent years. Aïnouz’s latest film (and his late graduation for main competition Cannes) is a departure in historical drama, starring Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr, Henry VIII’s sixth and final wife, played by Jude Law.
may december —Todd Haynes
No American filmmaker has been more inspired by the shrewd Hollywood melodramas of Douglas Sirk. Haynes’ 10th feature looks like a return to that pattern, reuniting the director with frequent muse Julianne Moore as the woman whose romance and subsequent marriage to a much younger man, played by Charles Melton, became fodder. national tabloids 20 years earlier. The arrival of Natalie Portman as an actress in search of a film about their past causes tension as the two women’s personal and professional lives begin to fall apart.
Freak —Hirokazu Kore-eda
Following The truth in France and Broker in South Korea, the last born of the Japanese humanist marks his first feature film on his homeland since Shoplifters. One of the stars of the 2018 Palme d’Or, Sakura Ando, reunites with the director in this Rashomon-esque story about playing a mother confronting her son’s teacher after disturbing accusations are made about the boy’s behavior. The score was one of the last projects of composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died in March.
The new boy -Warwick Thornton
The Australian Aboriginal director won the Camera d’Or at Cannes for best first feature film in 2009 with Samson and Delilah and confirmed his talent in 2017 with sweet country, winning the Special Jury Prize in Venice. His new film, set in the 1940s, follows an orphaned 9-year-old Aboriginal boy whose presence upsets the delicate balance of life in a remote monastery run by an unorthodox nun, played by Cate Blanchett, who also produced .
busy city —Steve McQueen
The versatile British director follows his remarkable series of five films spanning decades and set in the West Indian community of London, small ax, with a focus on documentaries. This sprawling 4-hour study of Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during World War II is presented as a unique mold breaker in historical non-fiction cinema, seen through the prism of the Dutch capital in contemporary times, the subject finding powerful echoes in the Covid lockdown.
The area of interest —Jonathan Glazer
With just three previous features – sexy beast, Birth And Under the skin – each completely distinct in style and tone, plus years of striking music videos, the British director has established himself as a boldly original voice. His latest, which features Toni Erdman Escape Sandra Hüller, is loosely adapted from Martin Amis’ novel of the same name. Set and filmed in Auschwitz, it tells the story of a Nazi commander and his wife striving to create a dream life for their family of a home and garden outside the camp walls.
