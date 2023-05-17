Popularity of Bollywood dimming hurts PVR Inox





Is Bollywood losing its charm? That’s the question raised by the latest financial results from India’s largest movie theater chain, PVR- STAINLESS STEEL. The company, formed by the merger of the country’s two main multiplex operators earlier this year, reported a loss of $40.7 million for the quarter ended March, 31st. How to Get Kids to Love Math, According to Hannah Fry Hit by one-time impairment charges and expenses related to the planned closure of certain cinemas, PVR-INOX plans to close 50 of its screens over the next six months. The company said theaters that are operating at a loss or located in malls that have reached the end of their life cycle, with little opportunity for rejuvenation, would be closed permanently. This slowdown is taking place in a country that has long loved Bollywoodthe Indian film industry, based in Mumbai with even politicians trying to cash in inviting movie stars to campaign for them. So w caps preventing fans from visiting cinemas? The answer lies in the latest quarterly results of PVR INOX. Box office volatility Acknowledging box office volatility, the company said films that resonate with audiences do better than big-budget Bollywood films. For example, d In the first three months of 2023, stars Kuttey And Bacchan Pandey did poorly compared to Ranbir Kapoors’ romantic comedy Tu Jhuthi Mai Makkar. Bollywood Success Pathane was among the few films that attracted customers, while Hollywood films like The ant Man and The Wasp Quantamania And John Wick: Chapter 4 performed decently, noted PVR INOX, which has some 1,650 screens across 350 properties in more than 100 Indian cities. The company also blamed a drop in Hollywood releases over the past quarter for lower multiplex traffic. Why do Indians fall in love with Bollywood movies? While the release of Hindi movies on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and netflix remain a concern for theater owners, the decision of the public to favorprime big name content movie stars also hurt Bollywood. In the past, the big stars knew how to attract the public to the theater s a lotgiven their strong heritage, says a 2022 report by Emkay Global, a market research company. However, changing audience preferences mean that content is now the primary focus. These highly touted superstars are no longer able to attract audiences based on their brand names alone. In support of this view, some recent Bollywood flops featuring prominent actors. For example, the 2023 version of Akshay Kumars Selfiestanked at the box office. rising starKartik Aryan also struggled, with his latest film, Shehzadaunderperforming in theaters. Another challenge for Bollywood is the growing popularity of South Indian films. movies like RRRwho won a Oscar for Best Soundtrack, PushpaAnd KGF have brought in more revenue than their Bollywood counterparts released in the same months last year.

