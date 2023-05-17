Hollywood writers join fight for stable jobs: Peoples Dispatch

WGA writers picket Paramount Studios in Los Angeles (Photo via Writers Guild of America)

Television and film screenwriters have had a history to hit in the United States since May 2. The writers’ picket line has drawn support from various major unions in the entertainment industry and beyond, such as the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Teamsters. Celebrities have supported both verbally and financially, including Susan Sarandon, Mandy PatinkinJimmy Fallon, Mindy Kaling.

The Writers Guild of America is trying to extricate the writing profession from the clutches of the gig economy by fighting for stability, better salaries and regulations on the use of AI. The major studio alliance, the AMPTP, rejected these basic demands despite the multi-billion dollar profits they were able to harvest the work of the writers.

The rise of streaming platforms and the accompanying shrinkage of television have come with a loss of job security and stability for writers. When asked why the writers are striking, WGA member and Los Angeles-based producer Jazz Peck replied. Dispatch of the Peoples that studios have diminished the role of writers in the production process, turning what should be a stable and rewarding position into a sort of more independent gig economy. She added that they have increasingly shortened tenures and made it more difficult for new writers to enter the industry.



Writers have always received residuals from aired shows, meaning that writers would get compensation every time the shows were re-aired. In the past, you got residuals for your episode once it aired on TV, Peck said. And those checks would be enough to support a writer, for example, who is retired, or between jobs, to cover the rest of the duration of that period of unemployment. However, the major studios have insisted that residuals do not apply in the case of streaming and only pay writers their initial compensation. If streaming shows become a huge hit or are resold by studios, writers not to receive a penny more.

[A writer] who used to have enough to pay a mortgage payment now gets a few hundred dollars, Peck said.

WGA is fighting hard for streaming residuals, arguing that studios have more than enough money to pay.

The advent of streaming has also shortened the tenure of employment for writers. Typically, a writer’s room in the past lasted between 20 and 24 weeks. During that period, you’ll be paid a weekly rate or an episodic rate for your time depending on how many episodes the shows do, Peck said. And then you would be able to energize that over the course of the year. For example, one job a year should be enough to get you through a full year.

Today, employment is more precarious. As Peck said Dispatch of the PeoplesIncreasingly, studios are asking writers to work to much shorter deadlines.

I was asked to do a week-long mini room for a project on shows that take months to put together, she says.

The WGA is also fighting for minimum tenures. The studios have denied even provide a counter-offer to this request.

Studios aren’t the only employers trying to make a quick buck by making their employees’ jobs more precarious. The precariat is a growing fraction of the global working class that is losing the social benefits workers fought so hard for in the 19th and 20th centuries, including job security, health care, pensions, and fair pay. .

Job stability has been decimated in the United States

Under capitalism, workers have always lived in precariousness to some degree, suffering accidents at work, being arbitrarily fired from work or having their wages stolen. But globally and in the United States, the labor movement built a relatively stable middle class during the 19th century and into the early and mid-20th century thanks to key victories such as job security and social benefits.

But as union density declined during the 20th and 21st centuries following an anti-worker offensive by capitalists, these protections were slowly removed. Since 1973, wages have stagnated in relation to productivity. The so-called middle class has been decimated, as middle-income earners have seen their wages barely rise since 1979, while high-wage earners have seen their wages increase by 41% since then.

All of this has contributed to the growth of precariat, as employers exploit the growing desperation of workers to funnel them into jobs with virtually no security. Gig work is characterized by self-employment or self-employment, in which the most available employment options are those in which workers are coerced into contractor status, working without benefits only as needed. This sector of the labor market has exploded: from 2005 to 2015, 94% of net job growth occurred in alternative working arrangements.

Gig work is often presented as offering more freedom or flexibility than traditional work, but a plurality of gig workers engage in this work mostly out of necessity according to a 2022 survey. Meanwhile, the percentage of people using self-employment simply as a way to add discretionary income has halved since 2016. According to the same survey, a majority (54%) of gig workers are concerned about job stability, compared to 35% of permanent workers. More self-employed than permanent workers report barriers to health and well-being. 62% of self-employed people would rather have permanent jobs.

The WGA is not the only organized labor sector seeking to reverse the gigification of the American workforce. The UPS Teamsters are to fight with the company to reduce the precariousness of part-time workers, some of whom earn barely above minimum wage and are moved to schedules that allow just over five hours of sleep. Rutgers University workers went on strike in April and won fairer pay and better job security for adjunct professors, primarily university workers. New York delivery men are involved in a fight for higher wagesin the same way Taxi drivers in New York. Uber and Lyft drivers fight for better wages, safe working conditionsAnd an end to unfair dismissals.