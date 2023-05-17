‘A Night on Balsam’ back… bigger! | Culture & Leisure

Back by popular demand, “A Night on Balsam” will return to downtown Balsam Street on Friday, May 19 starting at 6 p.m.

In February, the first wine pouring event was held thanks to the collaboration of the Town of Ridgecrest, the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce and the Visitor Center. In fact, so many people showed up that the wineries reported out of stock within the first hour, and calls were made to their wineries to bring more wine please!

Due to the high attendance, city officials recently announced that they hope to bring “A Night on Balsam” to downtown several times a year in the future for the entertainment and enjoyment of the public.

On behalf of the Ridgecrest Welcome Center, Kari Crutcher, executive director of the Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (RACVB), said she would like to see the event grow even further by bringing more visitors to the area to attend future events.

“Our staff have been working hard on ‘A Night on Balsam,’ especially since we’ll have more vendors than we had with the last one,” Crutcher said. “The RACVB is very pleased to partner with the city on this as it will provide a good experience for all out-of-town visitors.”

The Tehachapi and Paso Robles wineries that participated last February and served their award-winning labels will return for the second event in addition to a winery located in Lancaster.

The event site will be expanded this time and will include the areas between Balsam and Panamint streets. This area will serve as a hub and will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to the start of the event.

During the evening, the public is invited to join merchants on Balsam Street who will be keeping their doors open late to join in the celebration.

Nearly twice as many food vendors will participate on Saturday, offering 14 different cuisine choices to pair with wine and beer.

Adults 21 and over are invited to attend and socialize, visit the surrounding shops, drink some of the finest wine produced in the country, then relax at one of the many tables that will be set up and enjoy live music from a solo artist. Lisa Skrabar and local group Aaron Lee and the Collaborative Damage. DJ Paniiq will also spin records during the event.

New to this event will be a cornhole tournament and everyone is encouraged to participate.

The event site was originally chosen by planners because it is located in the middle of downtown and features some of Ridgecrest’s most historic businesses. It’s the heart of the city, especially for us elders.

Admission to the event is free, but those ages 21 and older will have the option of purchasing three full installments of wine for $28 or one installment for $10.

Tehachapi Winery, owned by Mike Chan, comes from the largest winery in Tehachapi. Chan has received several accolades for his stock as the grapes are grown in Triassic granite at 4,000 feet, producing a distinct flavor only found in Tehachapi vineyards.

Rancho de los Viajeros, also located in the Tehachapi region, will send its award-winning wines featuring the Malbec grape.

Pianetta Winery, also of Tehachapi, is one of the newest wineries in the area and will also be offering pours from their stock.

Tobin James Cellars will be traveling from the Paso Robles area to participate as well. Tobin James Cellars is best known for his 1985 Blue Moon Zinfandel which was the first wine he produced in the 1990s and won two gold medals, and a spot on The Wine Spectators coveted “Top 100 Wines of the Year”.

Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company will also join this event and pour their award-winning wine in addition to Barrett Cellars of Lancaster.

Be sure to bring cash for the 50/50 raffle and raffles, as well as your credit/debit card or other cashless digital app to pay for the wine.

No pre-sale tickets will be sold before the event, but will be sold “at the door” from 6 p.m. Event organizers haven’t given an end time for the event, but predict it could last until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $28 and will be available at three check-in stations instead of two this time around. Check-in kiosks will be positioned along the street.

For more information, call Isabel Medina, administrative analyst for the City of Ridgecrest, at 760-499-5065. Find event updates on Ridgecrest-CA.gov.