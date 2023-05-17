Strippers win efforts to form union at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood

Hi, I’m Aarika! If you enjoyed this article, you’ll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday you’ll receive fresh, community-driven stories that catch up with you with our independent local news.

More than a year after dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive bar in North Hollywood began trying to form the only union for strippers in the United States, the owners of the bar have agreed to recognize the union.

The backstory

Dancers began picketing last March when a dancer whose stage name is Reagan said she was fired after complaining to management over safety concerns.

In a statement on Tuesday, Reagan called the effort to form the union a “long and exhausting struggle, which is why this victory is so sweet.

We have put everything we have into this campaign, and we have been blessed with the support and solidarity of club patrons, our allies and friends, the labor movement and our union, Actors’ Equity Association, she said.

What the owners say

The bar’s owners “have withdrawn all election challenges, have agreed to union recognition and will meet with the Actors Equity Association at the bargaining table within 30 days to negotiate a first contract,” union organizers said in a statement.

Lawyer An Ruda, who represents the club’s owners, said in an emailed statement that “Star Garden has decided to settle down as it has always been a fair and just employer who respects the rights of its employees. employees”.

Ruda said the club “is committed to negotiating in good faith with Actors’ Equity a first such collective bargaining agreement which is fair to all parties”.

What happens next

Following the settlement, the National Labor Relations Board will count all votes this week and is expected to certify the Actors Equity Association as the bargaining agent for the dancers. This is after a six-month delay due to Star Garden challenging the eligibility of some voters.

The deal also means the club will reopen and dancers fired last year will be reinstated.

Strippers are live performers. While some elements of their work are unique, they are essentially performance artists and have much in common with other members of Equity who dance for a living, said Actors Equity Association President Kate Shindle , in the press release.

Why dancers pushed for change

A rally in support of strippers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar last August in North Hollywood. Their efforts to unionize were successful this week (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

The Star Garden dancers told LAist they are proud of what they have achieved. A stripper who goes by the name of Wicked said the fight was worth it.

“We’re almost better than before. We’re more informed. We have a large fanbase and…the diversity and inclusion that we want will benefit everyone,” Wicked said. “None of us were going to back down. We were all going to do what needed to be done.”

Reagan, the stripper who said she was fired last year after complaining to management, told LAist she hopes Star Garden can set a new standard in the industry.

“We really look forward to working together to make the club a super success, it’s in all of our interests,” Reagan said. “And for this to be a beacon and an example of how a unionized strip club can be successful in America, and why it’s a good move for the industry in general.”

why is it important

Actors Equity’s statement laid out some of the many challenges strippers face in their industry:

“Dancers at Star Garden and other strip clubs regularly have health and safety issues as well as compensation issues, including wage theft. Like workers in other professions, they want health insurance and other benefits. And probably more than most, they need protection from sexual harassment.”

“Strippers really deserve a union,” Reagan said. “It will make the industry better.”