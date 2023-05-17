Let Yourself Go – Sidney Daily News

IN PROGRESS

Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children ages 6 through adults at the YMCA of Sidney-Shelby County. For days, times and costs, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

Kinetics classes are available at the YMCA of Sidney-Shelby County and include: Mommy and Me; preschool gymnastics; Youth gymnastics; pre-team gymnastics; acrobatic gymnastics; Cheerleading lessons; tumbling lessons; and the competitive gymnastics team. For days, times and costs, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

Aquatic classes are available at the YMCA of Sidney-Shelby County and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool swimming lessons; Swimming lessons for young people; Competitive swim team; Swimming lessons for adults; and private and semi-private lessons available. For days, times and costs, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center for home-schooled students ages 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Nature Home-school Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month from September 21st until May. Pre-registration is required and can be done over the phone by calling 937-698-6493 or by email [email protected]

The Brukner Nature Centers Spring Art Exhibit features the work of art educator, Patty Brown, titled Color Field Florals. A portion of Pattys’ art sales will support BNC’s wildlife conservation mission and will remain on display until Sunday, June 18.

BNC summer camps are for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade. Camps are held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. The subject of the June camps is Wild Wings with the option to attend two different weeks, June 12-16 or June 19-23. The subject of the July camps is Wildlife Mysteries, with the choice of two weeks, July 10-14 or July 31-August 4. weather as campers will spend a lot of time outdoors for all camps. The cost is $75/child per camp for BNC members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

CW Wood Products is the monthly supplier featured by Brukner Nature Centers. The star products are wooden pens and micro vases. Both make great gifts for Mother’s or Father’s Day. The items will be available in the BNC Nature boutique until Friday, June 30. Prices range from $10 to $25 and a percentage of each sale will be donated to BNC.

BNCs Stillwater Adventure River Float is for children entering grades 6-12 in the fall. Parents can choose to pre-register their child either on Thursday July 6th or Wednesday July 19th. Group will meet at the Brukner Nature Center at 9:30am and pick up will be at 1pm from the BNC River location; life jackets and lunch are provided. Join BNC as they explore while tubing the calm, cool waters from the main building to the pickup site downstream. Along the way, students will use nets to catch creatures, wear snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, and watch for mammals and birds along the shores. Maximum of eight children per day. The cost is $30/child for BNC members or $40/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

THE. The Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them Friday, July 28 from 7-9 p.m. for a fun-filled evening of discovery and exploration as we learn about our incredible wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather, as you will be spending a lot of time outdoors. This is a dropout program. The cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

SATURDAY MAY 20

The Great Sidney Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

The Downtown Sidney Spring Street Fair is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney. The fair is a community event to kick off the summer and provide art, food, music, activities and other entertainment to the community.

Dan Sturgill teaches a line dancing class at the AB Graham Memorial Center, 8025 EUS State Route 36, Conover, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The course costs $5 per person.

Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, Pushing the Surface Contemporary Quilt Exhibit opens and runs through September 4. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $4 for children, and $15 for families. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and, beginning on Memorial Day, is open from noon to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, contact the museum at 740-622-8710.