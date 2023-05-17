Bollywood’s biggest party will take place on Yas Island on May 25

Bollywood is gearing up for the biggest holiday in the entire industry, with at least 20 of the industry’s A-listers gearing up to attend the 23rd International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) in Abu Dubai.

With the biggest celebration of Indian film, music, dance and fashion, IIFA will once again take place on the amazing fun and action-packed Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from 25 to May 27.

NEXA continues to be the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive edition and this year we are joined for the first time by Sobha Realty as the title sponsor of the IIFA weekend.

Etihad Arena

The big stage for the awards is once again the world-class Etihad Arena, the largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, located on the scenic Yas Bay waterfront. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to host IIFA 2023 and they promise an evening of fun and excitement.

The awards will be interspersed with live performances by a cast of mega stars, with Bollywood’s much-loved Bhaijaan Salman Khan leading the way. His Kick collaborator Jacqueline Fernandez will keep him company, along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon whose horror-comedy Bhediya had us laughing and screaming in equal measure.

Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurana will also set the stage on fire with very special performances.

IIFA Rocks is set to be hosted by Farah Khan and another National Award-winning actor, Rajkummar Rao, bringing together the best of movie camaraderie.

Amit Trivedi

IIFA Rocks will also see some of the greatest musical performances from acclaimed musical director and singer Amit Trivedi, as well as several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Mika, Sukhbir Singh, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Anusha Mani and Goldie. Sohel.

The most anticipated special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the first edition of an exclusive showcase by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said: NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovation and creating flawless experiences that not only impress but inspire. By foraying into the realms of fashion, music and travel, NEXA has managed to create and inspire multiple unique experiences for its customers.

It is for this reason that NEXA has collaborated with the IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s best creative talents in the world of cinema and celebrate the best of cinematic arts. The association is in its 7th year and NEXA and IIFA are challenging the status quo to create unique and inspiring experiences. With IIFA, we have a perfect partnership as we share a common vision of creating global experiences, which has established the premium imagery of both brands. We look forward to IIFA 2023 to be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their daily lives.

Superstars

The IIFA guest list, as always, features several superstar names. This year, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have confirmed their attendance, along with legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and Riteish & Genelia DSouza also attending.

Ayushmann’s brother and Jubilee star Aparshakti Khurana and Vicky’s actor-brother Sunny Kaushal are among the celebrities expected, alongside Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashii Khanna and Sheeba Chaddha to name a few.

Glamorous Bollywood brides will be represented by Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, said: The event will see the presence of the whos who of Indian film industry with the glitz and glamor that make Indian cinema so popular. With a rich performing arts culture in our very country, we are honored to recognize and celebrate the long-standing appeal of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome our nation’s many actors, artists and talents, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. The IIFA Awards recognize the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just as we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, artistry and design in our work.

Producer Ramesh Taurani will join the race to be in the IIFA, as will fellow movie moguls Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada, Anees Bazmee and R Madhavan, who has established himself as an actor, director, producer and writer.

Director’s Cut

One of the highlights of the Sobha IIFA weekend for moviegoers, aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts is a Master Class, Directors Cut with Kabir Khan.

The Nexa IIFA Awards and Sobha IIFA Weekend will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26-27, 2023 for its 23rd edition. The IIFA is the world’s largest celebration of Indian cinema and media event that is poised to bring together the best in music and entertainment under one roof.– TradeArabia Press Office

