After Huge Win, Hollywoods Star Garden Will Be Nation’s Only Unionized Strip Club

After a year and three months of strike, the Hollywood Star Garden dancers strip club got a history victory and are called to become the only unionized strippers in the United States.

On Tuesday, attorneys representing the owners of the Star Garden withdrew their election challenges and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union as part of the Actors Equity Association, a nearly century-old union made up of actors and stage managers. Once the unionization vote is certified, the owners will meet with union lawyers over the next 30 days to negotiate the dancers’ first contract, according to a statement from the dancers. The club, which had filed for bankruptcy, will reopen in the coming months and the company will reinstate eight workers. Dancers will also receive retroactive pay.

If you’ve followed our journey then you know it’s been a long and grueling fight, which is why this victory is so sweet, said Reagan, one of the Star Garden dancers, in a statement. We put everything we had into this campaign, and we were blessed with the support and solidarity of club patrons, our allies and friends, the labor movement and our union, Actors Equity Association.

This is not just a win for the dancers at this club, but for the entire strip club industry, added fellow Star Garden dancer Lilith. Strippers who want to unionize their workplaces and have a say in the running of their clubs now have a clear path to follow.

The nation’s first unionized strip club, San Franciscos Lusty Lady, closed in 2013, making the Star Garden (upon reopening) the only operating unionized strip club in the nation. Ballots for the election will officially open later this week, and Hollywood-based strippers are expected to vote overwhelmingly to unionize, marking the first successful unionization effort by strippers since the 1990s.

I’m thrilled that all of my beautiful colleagues finally have a seat at the table and a voice to discuss security and other issues, said Star Garden dancer Sinder. It’s a big day for us and dancers around the world.

Strippers are live performers. Although some elements of their work are unique, they are essentially performance artists and have much in common with other members of Equity who dance for a living, said Kate Shindle, president of the Actors Equity Association. Every worker who wants a union deserves a union. The Star Garden dancers have been absolute warriors throughout this long process, and I am thrilled that we have achieved recognition for their rights to workplace safety and democracy and representation at the table. of negotiation.

Dancers began striking outside Star Garden in March 2022, after the club fired two dancers who say they were retaliated against for speaking out about dangerous working conditions. Reagan, who goes by her stage name for confidentiality reasons, said she was fired after informing management that a client had become possessive of her. and for pointing out that the club allowed drunk patrons to hang around their workplace after hours, a major safety concern for workers returning home late at night. Other dancers raised issues of sexual harassment and safety hazards like broken glass, exposed fingernails and holes in the stage.

I was picked up and transported without security intervening, Lilith said at the time, according At New York Times.

The start of the Star Garden picketing efforts were highly publicized thanks in part to ingenious themed marches: dancers picketed as twerking class heroes, as French revolutionaries, and even dressed as their own OSHA Violations. But when dancers were expected to unionize in last fall’s election, questions about dancers’ eligibility to unionize delayed the vote for months, according to the Time. Star Garden had also filed for bankruptcy as part of the process to delay the vote, but, under direction from the National Labor Relations Board, Star Garden owners will seek to dismiss the bankruptcy filing and reopen the clubs.

Star Garden decided to settle because it has always been a fair and just employer, which respects the rights of its employees, the clubs attorney, An Nguyen Ruda, said in a statement. Star Garden is committed to negotiating in good faith with Actors Equity, a first-of-its-kind collective agreement that is fair to all parties.

big c congratulations to the dancers of Star Garden who are above all workers and who deserve safe working conditions, the opportunity to voice their concerns and the opportunity to unionize in their workplace . Solidarity forever!