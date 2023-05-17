Richie Shazams Self Portrait Book





For Richie Shazam, becoming a Bollywood princess was not a protest. It was a realization. The model, photographer and director thinks the term protest has become a buzzword that takes away responsibility, she explained to Ludlow House, a social club on the Lower East Side, between puffs of her turquoise vape. You might say, I spoke something into existence, she said, but what are you actually doing to make it happen? Growing up, she watched hours of Bollywood movies in her bedroom in the Jamaican section of Queens, marveling at actresses like Kajol. Seeing that rich brown skin and looking at the beautiful Bollywood icons really allowed me to embody a behind-closed-doors identity, she said, remembering that she thought to herself, One day I could be that. person.

On Friday, she will release Shazam, a book of 190 self-portraits shot on film. In a series of portraits, she is the Bollywood royalty she dreamed of becoming: dressed in bits of orange saree, intricate South Asian gold jewelry and a custom orange wig designed by the stylist. jimmy paul.

She had talked about publishing a photo diary for years, but it wasn’t until November that she started putting it together. The images that appear in the book are the culmination of 50 shoots she planned over six months, among other projects, including fashion shows. Almost all of the photographs were taken in his studio on Bowery. She invited longtime friends and collaborators to each shoot. Shazam, 32, wore many different hats, including that of creative director and photographer.

In one day, she pulled off four or five looks. My recipe is to create a world that looks so out of the world, but do it with nothing, in a confined space, Shazam said. Briana Andalore, who drew the self-portraits in the book, used scraps of fabric and glued them to Shazam’s body, experimenting with arrangements and silhouettes. It was about taking risks, Shazam said.

She shares the studio with her family team, which includes her best friends Ms. Andalore and Julia Fox. Shazam and Ms. Fox met when they were around 15 at an after-party. Our eyes locked and we had this instant connection, Shazam recalled. The two tore up the New York nightlife scene together as teenagers. When Shazam was unwelcome in her home, Mrs. Fox let her stay in her home.

Shazam asked Ms. Fox, who appears in some of the portraits, to write the foreword. In it, Ms. Fox writes that Shazam carried a digital camera on his nocturnal adventures. The next day, their group of friends would wait for her to post the photos on Facebook. I was always obsessed with capturing the moment because we were getting lit, and that film was really nighttime, Shazam said. Like, what happened? She said she never saw her love for photography and making people feel sexy as a viable career due to her school-focused childhood. She attended Brooklyn Friends Prep School and then Trinity College in Connecticut. She is grateful for her academic background, she said, because it enabled her to think pluralistically. But it was her chosen family, like Mrs. Fox, who pushed her to cultivate her vision.

She was born Richie Shazam Khan to Guyanese immigrant parents. Her mother died while she was in high school and her relationship with her father deteriorated as she tapped into her queer identity, she said. She eventually found her safe spaces with her friends in Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan. Her father worked seven days a week and her mother was blind for a few years before she died. Shazam told his mother vivid stories. I’ve always been a storyteller, she says. She was able to live vicariously through me and in my images. There’s a part of me that makes him see up. The portraits were only slightly retouched, she said, because she wanted to show her skin in its true form. It was about creating raw composition while seeing the fantasy of makeup, she said.

She said the book was for her community and hoped it would inspire people to express themselves authentically through her trans joy. But above all, this book is for herself, she says. She no longer cares how people see her. Instead, she tapped into the innate fear and anxiety of how she is perceived. In every picture you see that I am fully responsible, she said. It’s about owning who I am and having fun.

Given Shazam’s love of the city, it’s fitting that the book’s final portrait tells a New York story. In it, she wears a voluminous sage dress with spiky green hair, reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty, and stands next to a pile of trash. As Shazam said: We built the world we want to live in. That creak of New York City and stomping the sidewalk with my heels, she said, I own it. I’m really trying to cement being a New York legend.

