Why the Star Wars Rebels actor was against his Bad Batch cameo





Freddie Prinze Jr., who voiced Kanan Jarrus in star wars rebelsadmitted he won’t be reprising his fan-favorite character in the future star wars projects.

In Dave Filoni’s beloved animated series, Kanan Jarrus was introduced as former Jedi Padawan Caleb Dume who became Ezra Bridger’s mentor. The final season saw Kanan sacrifice himself to save his better half Hera Syndulla and other friends from Imperial forces. In a recent interview on Podcast by Kristian HarloffPrinze talked about his last vocal cameo as Kanan in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, revealing that he actually didn’t want to do it because he thinks it undermines his character’s heroic ending. “I was asked, yes. I didn’t necessarily want to,” he said. “I feel like every time you hear Kanan’s voice from rebels over, it really dilutes its impact.” CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Ahsoka’s Creator Explains What Makes Thrawn Such a Compelling Star Wars Villain Prinze’s feelings were also the same when he was previously asked to voice Kanan again in 2019. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “I didn’t mean to do that either. I was asked for a favor and I feel like all of my – all of their favors have run out now.” Moreover, the scooby-doo the actor also quickly shut down the possibility of making a comeback in the upcoming live-action Ahsoka series, confirming that his time as Kanan is officially over. “No Ahsoka, I’m done with Kanan. I’m too old for that kind of stuff.”

Ahsoka serves as a sequel to Star Wars: Rebels After making his long-awaited live debut in The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano returns in her own Disney+ series that comes from creator, executive producer and writer Dave Filoni. daredevil Vet Rosario Dawson leads the cast as the titular Force-sensitive female Togruta. Ahsoka will also feature the live debut of star wars rebels characters Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, who will be voiced by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi and original voice actor Lars Mikkelsen respectively. RELATED: Ahsoka’s Live-Action Thrawn Photo Reveals Lars Mikkelsen’s Villain Best Look In a previous interview, Filoni explained why fans can see the Ahsoka series like rebels Season 5. “I guess that’s one way of looking at it, because of the epilogue I did in rebels. “Certainly all the signs point to a continuation.” However, he clarified that viewers are not required to watch the anime shows in order to follow the stories that will be told in Ahsoka. “We never want to create a situation where you feel like you’ve seen these things, because then you’re missing something,” Filoni said. “I don’t know how the fans feel, but like, must have seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars to understand Ahsoka? No, you don’t need to have seen that.” Besides some of rebels characters, the series will also introduce new faces in the form of Ivanna Sakho as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylon Skoll, and Wes Chatham as Thrawn’s right-hand man. Lucasfilm has also confirmed the appearances of Andorby Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Obi Wan Kenobiby Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Ahsoka is slated to premiere in August 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Source: Youtube

