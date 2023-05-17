Local man holds picket line in Hollywood – The Tribune

Local man holding a picket line in Hollywood Posted at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Ironton’s Mickey Fisher part of Writers Guild of Americas strike

Although Hollywood is a long way from Lawrence County, a local man is on strike along with the rest of his union.

Ironton’s Mickey Fisher has been a member of the Writers Guild of America since 2013, when the show he wrote and created, Extant, sold out. The sci-fi thriller aired in 2014-2015 on CBS, starred Oscar winner Halle Berry, and was a Fishers creation. He co-produced the show with his idol and owner of Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg.

Fisher said the reason the writers are on strike is complex because, like everyone else, they are trying to make a living and the change in the way television entertainment is delivered to the public has dramatically changed the way they are paid.

And there is talk of artificial intelligence programs that could be used to replace writers.

All of those things fall under compensation, Fisher said. Due to the last 10 years since I broke into the business with Extant, the whole business has changed with the arrival of streaming services.

He said that when most viewers watched shows on major TV networks, the shows required a lot of writers to create 22 episodes for a season. And if a show was successful enough, it could last for several years. This meant that a writer on the show was confident that he could make a good living.

Think back to watching Must See TV on NBC and it was Seinfeld, Friends and ER. These shows typically ran for 22 episodes per year. The way TV networks would make money would be by selling ads and pricing ads based on ratings. If they had a hit show, not only would it come back, but they could make money selling ads, Fisher said. Everything was very transparent and open.

Being a writer on a hit show meant that a writer was guaranteed to have a contract for 46 weeks of the year, the writers room closed for a month when the show went on hiatus, and then they returned to work.

You had a really stable job, you could earn a good middle class income for LA. You could buy a house, you could send your kids to school, and there was some element of job security, Fisher said.

He said that with the arrival of Netflix, Apple, Amazon and other streaming services, everything has changed for writers.

They have a different model. They create shows to generate subscriptions and they need a constant number of new shows to attract subscribers and increase their profits, Fisher said.

This means they don’t need 22 new episodes every year, they prefer six to 10 episodes. And for writers, that means shorter contracts and fewer writers.

Fisher said he had jobs that lasted about six weeks and gigs that only lasted two weeks.

So what they did was turn what was, if you were lucky and broke, a comfortable middle-class profession into a gig economy, Fisher said. When your 10-week contract is over, you’re back scrambling to find another job.

And the streaming situation means that writers get hired, turn in their scripts, and then leave to find other work. Under the old system, screenwriters were there when scripts were shot and worked with actors and producers to do rewrites and ended up getting more professional training.

Another big point of contention is residue. When a show like The Office reached 100 episodes, the network put it into syndication and other TV stations aired the show and everyone got a share of the money generated.

In the streaming model, shows are only available on the streaming service and are not sold to any other network. So the writers and other staff get a little residual, it’s nowhere near the same amount of money that shows like The Office, Friends or Seinfeld generate.

Those residuals were really important when trying to survive when you’re between jobs, Fisher said. Now you could be working for a huge hit like Stranger Things, which is a worldwide phenomenon and is generating huge profits for Netflix and you don’t share that success. So that’s another thing we’re fighting for. It’s just built into this new model that’s not viable for writers.

Fisher said they aren’t the first writers to go on strike to make sure they’re paid and treated fairly, and they won’t be the last.

Since Fisher grew up in Ironton, he’s been familiar with strikes, but May 9 was the first time he walked a picket line himself.

I had no idea how I would feel at the time, but it was exhilarating, he said. I think it was a huge mistake for studios to force us out there together because a lot of writers, since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been isolated from each other.

He said everyone being together reminded him that this was a large and diverse community of very smart people.

And being out there together and walking together is inspiring, Fisher said. It gave me a whole new strength and purpose for what this strike is all about.